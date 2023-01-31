Court date in case stemming from walleye scandal on Lake Erie set for March

Cleveland — A court date has been set in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for two tournament fishermen who are facing felony cheating charges after they were disqualified from the Lake Erie Walleye (LEWT) Trail Championship held here on Sept. 30, 2022, for allegedly cheating in the event.

Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., are scheduled to stand trial in Judge Steven E. Gall’s courtroom on March 27 at 8:30 a.m., according to Lexi Bauer, communications manager in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Runyan and Cominsky, who were leading the tournament and the LEWT Team of the Year competition, were disqualified from the championship when Tournament Director Jason Fischer cut open the five fish they had entered to find that they were stuffed with lead weights and fillets from smaller walleyes. Video of Fischer cutting open the walleyes was posted online and the scandal has garnered national attention. If the pair had won the tournament, they would have received $28,760 in prizes.

Runyan and Cominsky are facing four separate charges: felony cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.

According to the prosecutor’s office, felonies of the fifth degree – such as these charges – are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines. Misdemeanors of the fourth degree are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines.

Prosecutors say that the unlawful ownership of wild animals charge (pertaining to their possession of fish fillets on their boat) could result in an indefinite suspension of the defendants’ fishing licenses.

As part of the possession of criminal tools charge, Cominsky’s Ranger Pro Fisherman fiberglass boat, trailer, and all of the boat’s contents were confiscated at his home in Pennsylvania last October.

Though they have not made any public statements, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned in court on Oct. 26 of last year.

They were released after each posted a $2,500 bond.