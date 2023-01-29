Pennsylvania Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Jan. 29, 2023

Shop owners report few customers and few people fishing open waters across the state.

Only a few lakes were said to have safe ice: Anglers on Hills Creek Lake in Tioga County were catching a lot of panfish, including perch and bluegills, numbers of chain pickerel and some largemouth bass. On Prompton and Belmont dams in Wayne County, anglers were catching crappies through the ice.

Below-freezing temperatures in the days before this issue went to press signaled more lakes would develop fishable ice, at least in the northern tier. There were a few other highlights: Tributaries on the west side of Erie were yielding nice numbers of steelhead; in the Tioga River, in Tioga County, prior to recent rainfall, anglers were doing well on walleyes in the spillway; and in Lake Wallenpaupack, Pike County, anglers in open water were catching some nice crappies, perch and walleyes.

Anglers are reminded to exercise extreme caution when venturing onto frozen surfaces or when fishing open water during cold weather months. For more, visit www.fishandboat.com.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie and tributaries — East End Angler reported Jan. 22 that anglers were catching walleyes and perch on artificials from the south pier at night. The shop also reported that the east side tributaries were open and yielding nice numbers of steelhead on red worms, minnows, and wax worms. Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle reported Jan. 22 that the west side streams were yielding nice numbers of steelhead as well.

Presque Isle Bay — Van Tassel’s Timberland Bait reported Jan. 22 that anglers in boats were catching panfish.

Oil Creek (Crawford County) — An angler released three brown trout and lost several others in mid-January.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Poff’s Place reported Jan. 21 that anglers were catching perch, crappies, and bluegills in open water off the docks. Most of whatever ice had been on the lake in prior weeks disappeared in heavy rainfall.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) — Van Tassel’s Timberland Bait reported Jan. 22 that skim ice was on this deep natural lake and no one was fishing. Anglers had one or two days of fishable ice in December until a stretch of unseasonably warm weather made it disappear, and the lake did not refreeze. Shop owner Jerry Van Tassel is hoping for fishable ice for his annual tournament slated for Feb. 18, with make-up dates of Feb. 25 and March 4.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Monongahela River — Shad Lure Bait to& Tackle in West Elizabeth reported Jan. 21 that the river was on the high side and dirty from recent rainfall and a few anglers were catching smallmouth bass “but not enough to talk about.” Dunlap Creek Lake and Outdoor Center reported that anglers were catching walleyes and bass from Point Marion near the West Virginia border to Lock No. 4 in Charleroi in recent weeks. One angler released a nice muskie.

Dunlap Creek Lake (Fayette County) — Water was open, with no ice, and anglers were catching trout, crappies, bluegills and the occasional bass at this 44-acre impoundment as of Jan. 21.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Tackle Shack reported Jan. 20 that this state park lake had the area’s only fishable ice, and anglers were catching a lot of panfish, including perch and bluegills, numbers of chain pickerel and some largemouth bass. The panfish were hitting small tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms or fathead minnows. Lakes in this part of the state are typically the first to freeze, and the ice-fishing season got off to a promising start on some lakes before Christmas. Mild temperatures and rainfall in early January made ice go away everywhere except Hills Creek Lake, according to shop owner Dan Kelley. But he was optimistic that cold temperatures in late January through February would bring fishable ice.

Tioga River (Tioga County) — Tackle Shack reported that prior to rainfall, anglers were doing well on walleyes in the spillway.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — TCO Fly Shop reported Jan. 21 that conditions were high and off-color but expected to begin clearing. Water was in the low 40s. In colder months, trout move to deeper lies and warmer parts of the creek where the influence of a spring may raise water temperatures by a few degrees, Streamers and nymphs were moving fish as conditions allowed. Eggs were effective. On warmer days, if blue-winged olives (18-20) and midges (22-26) hatch, trout will slide up into riffles to feed. The shop advised fishing the best secondary holding water below popular pools and deep runs.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Raystown Hunting and Fishing had no recent angler reports. There was no ice on the lake. At the start of January, anglers were catching smallmouth bass.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — TCO Fly Shop reported that the river was blown out, off color and in the low 40s as of Jan. 21. When conditions are fishable in winter, the shop recommends sub-surface presentations, such as smaller nymphs fished deep, and streamers, for targeting post-spawn trout. Fish move to deeper lies and warmer parts of the creek where the influence of a spring may raise water temperatures a few degrees. Hatches included midges (20-26).

NORTHEAST REGION

Prompton Dam, Belmont Dam (Wayne County) — Hunter’s Gallery reported Jan. 20 that anglers were catching crappies through the ice at 290-acre Prompton and at 172-acre Belmont.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Hunter’s Gallery reported that anglers were open water fishing as of Jan. 20 and catching some nice crappies, perch and walleyes.

Lackawanna River (Lackawanna County) — Some brown trout were released on crappie jigheads and chartreuse swimbaits in mid-January.

Susquehanna River — An angler released a muskie in recent weeks. Walleyes, smallmouth bass and brown trout also were reported.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Delaware, Schuylkill rivers — Sportmaster Bait and Tackle reported Jan. 20 that anglers were catching mostly catfish. Carp also were reported, along with the occasional perch. TCO Fly Shop’s Reading staff reported Jan. 11 that the smallmouth bass bite had slowed and the best bet was to target deep water and shallow water near deep ledges with large streamers.

New Jersey saltwater — As of Jan 19, very few party boats were said to be sailing for tautog (blackfish).

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg