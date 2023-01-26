SCOTUS allows CCIA to remain intact, for now

Stay requests in FFL, sensitive areas cases denied

By Dan Ladd



Editor

Washington, D.C. — The Supreme Court of the United States has accepted New York State’s request to keep the Concealed Carry Improvement Act in place as litigation against it continues. This keeps on hold a federal judge’s November ruling in the Antonyuk v. Nigrelli case that rolled back provisions of the law, including one that establishes a list of sensitive areas.

The high court, on Jan. 18, also denied application in the Gazzola v. Hochul case for an immediate, temporary stay of enforcement of the strict new laws that gun dealers say could put them out of business.

Both rulings allow the Concealed Carry Improvement Act to remain intact with appeals pending for these and other lawsuits.

In the Jan. 11 Antonyuk ruling, while there were no dissenting votes, a statement issued by Justice Samuel Alito said that the decision is not “expressing any view on the merits of the case” and the challengers “should not be deterred.”

Justice Clarence Thomas joined Alito in the statement.

An Associated Press report said the appeals court hasn’t finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

For the time being, Gov. Kathy Hochul is content with the high court’s decision.

“I’m pleased that this Supreme Court order will allow us to continue enforcing the gun laws we put in place to do just that. We believe that these thoughtful, sensible regulations will help to prevent gun violence,” she said in a statement.

In June, SCOTUS ruled in the NYS Rifle and Pistol Assoc. v. Bruen case that individuals have a right to bear arms outside their own homes under the Second Amendment. Hochul responded and on July 1 unveiled the Concealed Carry Improvement Act – which includes widespread gun restrictions beyond handguns – that was passed during an extraordinary session of Congress.

A series of lawsuits followed, in some cases resulting in temporary restraining orders and injunctions placed on portions of the CCIA, which were followed by stays issued by an appeals court at the request of New York Attorney General Letitia James. There is also a lawsuit pending against the numerous restraints and requirements the legislation has placed on gun dealers.

Judge Suddaby’s Nov. 5 injunction in the Antonyuk v. Nigrelli case halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing some provisions of the CCIA, including:

• The restrictions on carrying in public parks, zoos, places of worship, locations where alcohol is served, theaters, banquet halls, conferences, airports and buses, lawful protests or assemblies, and the prohibition on carrying on private property without express consent from the owner;

• Requiring good moral character;

• Requiring the names and contact info of spouses and other adults in the applicant’s home;

• Requiring applicants to disclose social media accounts for review.

After successful appeals of this and other cases, SCOTUS was asked to rule on the Antonyuk case. James’ office had until Jan. 3 to respond, at which time they requested the stay remain as appeals to the Antonyuk and two other cases challenging New York gun laws were about to begin hearings.

A favorable ruling from SCOTUS would have put Suddaby’s injunction back in place while various other lawsuits are sorted out.

New York’s gun owners now have to exercise patience in hopes of an eventual favorable outcome, of which proponents remain hopeful.

Th AP reported that Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President Erich Pratt said that while his group had “hoped for immediate relief” they found Alito’s statement “incredibly reassuring” and “look forward to continuing the fight against New York’s draconian law.”

SCOTUS Statement

Here is the Jan. 11, 2023, statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins.

The New York law at issue in this application presents novel and serious questions under both the First and the Second Amendments. The District Court found, in a thorough opinion, that the applicants were likely to succeed on a number of their claims, and it issued a preliminary injunction as to twelve provisions of the challenged law. With one exception, the Second Circuit issued a stay of the injunction in full, and in doing so did not provide any explanation for its ruling. App. to Emergency Application 2. In parallel cases presenting related issues, the Second Circuit has likewise issued unreasoned summary stay orders, but in those cases it has ordered expedited briefing.

I understand the Court’s denial today to reflect respect for the Second Circuit’s procedures in managing its own docket, rather than expressing any view on the merits of the case. Applicants should not be deterred by today’s order from again seeking relief if the Second Circuit does not, within a reasonable time, provide an explanation for its stay order or expedite consideration of the appeal.