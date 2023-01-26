Roundtablers consider Asian carp, wakeboats

By Brian Mozey

Bloomington, Minn. — The DNR Roundtable took place on Friday, Jan. 20, at the DoubleTree in Bloomington and included discussions about invasive carp and wakeboats.

These topics have been discussed in the past, but there’s more push to making a change for the future.

Invasive carp

There was a panel discussion at the Roundtable titled, “Swimming upstream: advancing long-term solutions for invasive carp prevention and management.”

Witney Clark, executive director of Friends of the Mississippi River, and Christine Goepfert, campaign director for the Midwest region of the National Parks Conservation Association, offered strong viewpoints on ways to tackle the issue of Asian carp in the Mississippi River.

Clark and Goepfert said that carp are in the river and the opportunity to stop the spread of the species is now, before reproduction begins and the population increases upstream each year.

“Silver carp are a danger to public safety,” Goepfert said. “We’re not going to want to risk our opportunity to be on the water. From a national park’s

perspective, we have some amazing opportunities for young people to get on the river in the Twin Cities – some for the first time ever. That program will die if

people are going on boats on the river and hitting the water with a paddle and a fish comes out and smacks them in the face. That’s going to be over.”

One of the discussions centered on the legislative side, as Clark said they will be working on trying to find funds for a barrier at Lock and Dam 5. This

dam is located 10 miles northwest of Winona.

Clark said the location of Lock and Dam 5 is a perfect spot to put a fish barrier because of the way it’s built and how far south it is to protect other waters in the state.

He added that the spillway gates that are a part of the dam are open just 2% of the year and that makes it the least likely lock to allow passage of invasive fishes through the gates.

“The lock is also suitable for a bioacoustics fish fence,” Clark said.

“The pool above Lock and Dam 5 is very short, which makes it suitable for carp removal and it’s also unsuitable for carp reproduction because of the shortness of the pool.”

Clark added that Lock and Dam 5 is at the “leading edge” of where Asian carp are, as well as being far enough south to protect Lake Pepin, the St. Croix River, and the Minnesota River.

A bioacoustics fish fence is basically a “disco wall” for fish. It’s visible on top of the water, but underneath it creates bubbles and sound to block fish from swimming past the barrier.



Discussing

invasive carp at the 2023 Roundtable were (l-r): Max Post van der Burg

(U.S. Geological Survey), Jack Lauer (DNR Fisheries), Christine Goepfert

(National Parks Conservation Association), Whitney Clark (Friends of

the Mississippi River), and Heidi Wolf, DNR AIS program supervisor. Photo by Brian Mozey

Heidi Wolf, the DNR’s invasive species program supervisor, said that a Lock and Dam 5 barrier is one proposal for the DNR. It’s looking to do a structured decision-making process that would allow experts from around the country to provide their expertise in making a wellinformed decision on what steps need to happen to prevent the spread of Asian carp.

Along with finding funds for a Lock and Dam 5 barrier, there’s still a focus on tagging and tracking Asian carp that’s been successful in the past.

There are concerns about possible barriers being placed at Lock and Dam 5, and some audience members suggested that native fish won’t be able to go through the barriers. “Well, (Asian) carp are here,” Goepfert said. “They’re not reproducing yet though in Minnesota. We have an opportunity to do something about it.”

Wakeboats

A topic of wakeboats was brought up in several sessions throughout Friday’s DNR Roundtable, including during an “after-hours” session.

Steve Frawley, president of SafeWakes for Minnesota Lakes, and Chuck Becker, a board member of SafeWakes for Minnesota Lakes, were the leaders of

discussion during the special session. They were talking to a few Minnesota DNR people as well as a DNR conservation officer and other Roundtable attendees interested in the topic.

Becker said the design of a wakeboat allows for bigger waves because of the activity of riding waves behind the boat. He explained that the waves have been destroying shorelines and harming the bottoms of lakes.

These two issues can hurt the ecology and reproduction of fish in lakes across the state. Even though fishing boats, pontoons, kayaks and personal watercraft make waves, Becker said, wakeboats are more powerful than other watercraft.

Along with shoreline erosion, there was also discussion on wakeboats spreading aquatic invasive species from one lake to another. Frawley said wakeboats have ballast tanks that carry lake water after being removed from a water. Unless those tanks are flushed with clean water, the lake water in them could be transported to another lake, with the potential to introduce aquatic invasive species.

Frawley and Becker mentioned the “Healthy Waters Initiative” of the University of Minnesota and the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory.

Phase I has been completed, which focused on testing boats at different distances from the shoreline. There were four boats – two wakeboats and two fishing boats – to determine if the wave of a wakeboat was different from a fishing boat regarding the effect on the shoreline. It was determined that there is a difference in wave height between the two boats.

Phase II will focus on characterizing the propeller wash of different boats under different scenarios. This will look at the depth of the lake and the

effect it will have with different types of boats.

There’s a third phase that’s planning to happen with the focus being on the ecology overall in lakes with wakeboats. That third phase is still in search for funding after the second phase is done.