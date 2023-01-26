Minnesota DNR offers elk update; relocation plans

Roundtable report: DNR talking with tribes about moving elk to northeast

Bloomington, Minn. — To some, it might seem a snail’s pace, but DNR officials told Roundtable attendees last Friday that plans for elk reintroduction in a northeastern portion of the state are moving forward. A key to that movement was a two-day workshop with state tribal officials, held in October 2022, according to Kelly Straka, DNR Wildlife Section leader, who led a Roundtable presentation on elk, moose, and wolves.

Straka said the October meeting, held in Cloquet, included leaders from both the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which has assumed the lead role in elk project, and Red Lake Nation, which could play a role in identifying “source” elk from the northwestern portion of Minnesota.

The Fond du Lac band offered its proposal to the state DNR in 2021.

During the Roundtable session, Straka called such a reintroduction a “monumental undertaking,” and that the two-day meeting with tribal officials was

meant to determine a “road map to reintroduction.”

Straka also pointed out that certain things need to occur before the plan can proceed. Among them, she said, is disease monitoring both at the source (the northwest) and at the destination (the northeast), which would include both elk and white-tailed deer testing for chronic wasting disease.

Also, she said, “A lot of outreach still needs to happen.”

There are habitat management considerations, as well as conflict considerations pertaining to ag crop damage in the relocation area, she said.

The Fond du Lac Band, in cooperation with University of Minnesota researchers and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, has in recent years, laid much of the

groundwork for reintroduction, Mike Schrage, Fond du Lac wildlife biologist, said earlier this week. Key reports include a northeast Minnesota elk public

opinion report and a northeast elk habitat report.

Those studies have shown good general support for elk in that area, as well as sufficient habitat.

“A proposal to return elk to northeast Minnesota” was completed in 2021 and submitted to the state DNR. The proposal suggested moving elk from northwestern Minnesota to the Fond du Lac study area in the northeast – an area that includes the Fond du Lac reservation and surrounding areas

in both Carlton and St. Louis counties in the northeast.

That was followed, Schrage said, by a year of “waiting patiently and politely for a response from the (Minnesota) DNR.”

The response, he said, came last summer, and it indicated the state DNR “would be supportive and work with the Fond du Lac Band to make it

happen.”

The gist of the proposal was this:

“The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa proposes to expand Minnesota’s elk numbers and range by moving 100 to 150 elk, as their numbers exceed established population goals, from existing herds in northwest Minnesota to the area of the Fond du Lac State Forest and the Fond du Lac Reservation in Carlton and southern St. Louis counties.

“The majority of land in this area is in public ownership, and large farms and row crops don’t dominate the landscape as they do in northwest Minnesota. Elk would be moved over a period of three to five years with a goal of restoring a onceabundant native species to suitable habitat on and near its historic range in northeast Minnesota, as well as establishing a robust, self-sustaining herd with opportunities for elk viewing and future hunting by tribal and nontribal members.”

Schrage said the estimated biological carrying capacity of that area is near 300 elk – double the current state elk population in the northwest, he

said.

Echoing Straka, Schrage said increased CWD testing of both elk and deer in both the northwest and northeast is a necessarily next step.

According to the proposal, “From 2004-2020 the Minnesota DNR assessed the health of 259 free-ranging elk from northwestern Minnesota by screening

hunter-harvested animals or other opportunistic mortalities. … All samples were negative for brucellosis, chronic wasting disease, bovine tuberculosis,

mycobacterium paratuberculosis, blue tongue virus, neospora, and epizootic hemorrhagic disease.”



Kelly Straka, DNR Wildlife Section leader, talked elk, moose, and wolves at the Roundtable. Photo by Rob Drieslein

Schrage said live-animal disease testing, while not yet available, would aid the project. In fact, he said, with it, elk likely could be relocated from other states with plentiful elk. Without it, he said, the disease risk is too great.

The proposal noted also that no CWD-positive deer had been found in the proposed relocation area in the northeast.

Schrage and Pat Rivers, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division deputy director, also say funding sources for the project must be identified, although a host of possibilities, from federal grants to state conservation program dollars, exist. Both the band and the DNR likely would need to hire personnel to direct the project. All elk likely would be collared and tagged. In other states where elk reintroduction has occurred, costs have varied greatly, in part because of different methods of accounting – what’s considered a project cost and what’s considered simply another aspect of a natural resources workers job, Schrage said.

All told, Schrage said he expects the project to cost “north of $1 million,” adding that, “Money to do stuff like this is out there.”

Schrage said the Fond du Lac Band’s interest in elk reintroduction in the northeast now dates back about 10 years, when he and others began “kicking the tires” regarding the concept. He took the idea to tribal leadership and was asked if elk were native to the area. That in fact being the case, the response was, “Let’s do it,” Schrage said.

Rivers said the DNR indeed supports the idea and continues to “investigate it as a viable option” for enhancing the state’s elk herd.

Schrage said he expects relocation wouldn’t occur for two to three years.