Groups petition Illinois DNR to outlaw coyote hunting contests



Coyotes have created a bit of a controversy in Illinois, as contests that help thin the herd each winter are under attack by anti-hunting groups. Photo provided

By Anthony Candia

Contributing Writer

Macomb, Ill. — Coyote hunting competitions held each winter across the state have helped keep Illinois’ expanding predator populations in check – while also giving hunters an opportunity to hunt once deer seasons close.

But one anti-hunting organization is continuing its effort to put stop to the events, most of which take place in January and February.

The Humane Society of the United States submitted a petition to DNR requesting that the agency “initiate rulemaking to prohibit cruel, unnecessary wildlife killing contests in the state.”

According to HSUS, which sent the petition in late December, at least 20 contests that target coyotes, foxes and raccoons for cash and prizes took place across Illinois in 2022.

Most of the contests focus on coyotes.

Among the organizations that joined HSUS in the petition effort are the Illinois Bobcat Foundation and the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club.

DNR has not acknowledged receipt of the petition, nor has it issued a public response.

According to the agency’s annual Hunter Harvest Surveys, the state’s coyote population remains at a high level. Surveys conducted by the Illinois Natural History Survey estimate an average annual harvest of 20,000 coyotes, a fraction of the total statewide population of 130,000.

DNR regularly surveys licensed fur buyers in the state and reports that, in 2020, there were more than 13,000 coyote pelts sold in Illinois, compared to 8,900 the previous year. The average price paid in 2020 was $21.20, about $3 more than in 2019.

In its 2019 report on archery deer hunter observations, DNR noted that hunters saw an average of 34 coyotes per 1,000 hours of observation, a number that has remained consistent over the past decade.

Hunters have long had a beef with coyotes because of the effect they have on small game populations like rabbits, quail, and turkeys. Studies also have shown that coyotes literally take a bite out of the state’s deer herd, killing a large percentage of newborn fawns each summer.

Farmers also have declared war on the predator due to loss of young livestock and poultry.

Illinois basically has an open season on coyotes, but a hunting license is needed to harvest one. There is no limit to the number of coyotes an individual with a hunting license may take. Coyotes may be hunted year-round except during firearm deer season, when only licensed deer hunters may take coyotes.

Meanwhile, coyotes may be trapped from mid-November through mid-February.

The HSUS has been a regular opponent of coyote hunting contests, ignoring the fact that the state’s excessive coyote population is causing problems in both rural and urban settings.

“Wildlife killing contests are organized events in which participants compete for cash and prizes – typically guns – for killing the most, largest or smallest animals over a period of one or two days,” a Dec. 22 HSUS media release stated. “Competitors then gather at celebratory events – often with young children in attendance – to weigh and count the bodies, pose for pictures next to piles of bloody carcasses, and receive their prizes.”

In its release, HSUS points to DNR for not taking action.

“While eight states have already prohibited these cruel contests in the last few years, the Illinois DNR has failed to act,” the release notes. “In fact, the DNR has taken a position of opposition to legislation introduced earlier this year that would have prohibited killing contests – catering to the whims of the few Illinois residents who choose to competitively slaughter the public’s wildlife for cash and prizes.”

House Bill 4372, introduced last January by State Rep Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, would have prohibited contests or competitions “with the objective of taking any fur-bearing mammal.”

The bill also proposed that “a person who violates the new provisions is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no less than $500 and no more than $5,000 in addition to other statutory penalties.”

HB 4372 stalled in the House Rules Committee in February after picking up only one co-sponsor, State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview.

To date, no coyote hunting events scheduled for 2023 in Illinois have been postponed or canceled, according to a survey of event organizers.