Top four Wisconsin DNR leadership team members remain in place

By WON Staff

Madison — Sarah Barry, Steven Little, Cheryl Heilman, and Sean Kennedy will continue to serve in their current roles on the DNR leadership team under DNR Secretary-Designee Adam N. Payne.

Barry will continue as DNR deputy secretary. Barry has more than 20 years of experience working in public organizations. She also spent 15 years as the chief of staff to several state senators, including most recently Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and providing guidance on environmental policy and regulatory issues.

Barry holds a master’s degree from the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Oshkosh.

Little will continue assistant deputy secretary. Little brings more than 25 years of public policy, executive budget management, financial regulatory and government relations experience in the public and private sector. Prior to accepting an appointment as the DNR’s director of management and budget, Little was a senior vice-president of government relations for Citigroup. He holds a master’s degree from the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison and an undergraduate degree in government from Beloit College.



Sarah Barry, DNR deputy secretary. Photos courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR

Heilman will continue to serve as chief legal counsel. Heilman has been with the DNR since 2011 and served as a deputy chief counsel in the DNR Bureau of Legal Services. She previously worked for the Minnesota attorney general’s office, a federal court monitor, a criminal justice non-profit, a private law firm and as a law clerk to U.S. District Court and Court of Appeals judges. Heilman is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

Kennedy will continue to serve as legislative liaison, a position he was appointed to in November 2019. Kennedy has a background in government affairs and environmental policy. He has advised legislators and oversaw State Capitol office operations as staff to state representatives. Kennedy holds a master’s degree from the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison and received his undergraduate degree in political science, also from UW-Madison.

Katie Grant has been appointed DNR communications director. Grant began working in the DNR’s Office of Communications in August 2018, serving as digital communications section manager since 2020. She got her start in communications through her own business of teaching coaches how to build social media presence, and has worked for non-profit events, restaurants, and grocery stores. She has a bachelor of arts from UW-Madison in Spanish and Hispanic studies.



Steven Little, DNR assistant deputy secretary.

Jim Zellmer is now administrator of the DNR Division of Environmental Management. Zellmer has served as the deputy division administrator since 2016, overseeing the water programs. Zellmer has been with the DNR for more than 35 years in a variety of positions, except for a short period serving in the U.S. Army. Zellmer has a bachelor’s degree in water resources from UW-Stevens Point and a UW-Madison master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering.

Ann Kipper now heads up the Division of External Services from Rhinelander. Kipper has 30 years of experience in the environmental and natural resources fields, joining the External Services Division as the deputy administrator in 2018. She also has spent time in the private sector and at the DOT working in a variety of environmental positions. Kipper has a UW-Stevens Point bachelor’s degree in geography/geology.

Diane Brusoe has been named Administrator of the Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. She has served as the division’s deputy administrator since May 2020. Brusoe’s DNR career started in 1998 after receiving a master’s degree in urban and regional planning at UW-Madison and a bachelor’s from UW-Stevens Point.

Heather Berklund will continue as administrator of the DNR Division of Forestry and Wisconsin’s chief forester from Rhinelander. Berklund was appointed chief state forester in October 2020. During her 22 years at the DNR, she has held various roles in all aspects of forest and fire management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from UW-Stevens Point.



Diane Brusoe, Administrator of the Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Tim Cooke will continue as administrator of the Division of Internal Services. Beginning in 2016, Cooke served as internal services deputy division administrator until he was appointed to the role of Internal Services Division administrator in 2019. Cooke began his career in the DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation in 2001. Cooke holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison.