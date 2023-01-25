Beyond Wisconsin Outdoor News



An invasive nutria stands in the marsh near Venice, La., Feb. 27, 2021. After a two-decades-long, $30 million effort to trap and kill the invasive species, wildlife experts now have claimed victory in eradicating the species from shores along the eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. Photo by Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP

Washington, D.C.

Experts Eradicate Nutria from Chesapeake Bay

By Dana Hedgepeth



Washington Post

Washington — They look like scruffy, oversized rats with large, beaver-like orange teeth and flat noses. They’re nutria, and they’ve ravaged thousands of marshland acres on the Delmarva Peninsula along the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

But after a 20-year, $30 million effort to trap and kill the invasive species, wildlife experts have claimed victory in eradicating nutria along the eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with several agencies – including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the Maryland DNR – along with 700 landowners and enlisted trappers and wildlife experts to catch and kill about 14,000 nutria in the Delmarva area, a 170-mile stretch that crosses the three states.

Now, seven years after the last nutria was caught and killed, experts have officially declared the animals gone. There are worries nutria could creep back into parts of central Maryland from points along the James River in southern Virginia, where they have been spotted.

Still, the eradication effort stands out as a wildlife feat, experts said, because of its large scale and success in eliminating such a destructive rodent.

“It’s a rare success story for an invasive species,” said Trevor A. Michaels, of the USDA Wildlife Services. “Nutria are notoriously hard to deal with, and it’s very hard to get rid of them.”

The South American animal was introduced into the Delmarva area in the 1940s and were bred for their fur and meat. They’re also a problem in parts of North Carolina and Louisiana. Because they’re easy to breed, trapping and harvesting them for their fur was once lucrative.

But when nutria fur fell out of favor, many were released or escaped into the wild. Trappers had little incentive to harvest them, experts said, but because they reproduce fast and have no natural predators in the region, their population exploded. Nutria breed about three times a year, and a female usually has up to 14 juveniles in one litter.

In 2002, experts launched a plan using trained dogs to track the rodents, then set traps to catch and kill them. Once the bulk were killed, officials used tracking collars – something that had not been done before in battling nutria.

“They’re very gregarious, so they’ll seek out one another in low populations,” Michaels said. They caught some nutria, spayed and neutered them, then fitted them with GPS tracking collars.

“They did what we were hoping they’d do,” Michaels said. “They led us to smaller populations we had missed.”

France

Hunting Law to Tighten, But No Ban Planned

Paris (AP) — France’s government on Jan. 9 unveiled plans to tighten hunting safety rules but stopped short of the outright ban sought by activists.

Ecology Minister Berangere Couillard announced proposed reforms that would outlaw hunting while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, enhance other safety rules, and provide extra protections for walkers and residents in areas used by hunters.

The minister did not elaborate on the drugs/alcohol ban.

Anti-hunting activists voiced skepticism as to how it could be enforced.

Hunting safety became a hot topic in France after the 2020 death of Morgan Keane, a 25-yearold Franco-British man who was shot dead while cutting wood on his own land by hunters who had mistaken him for a wild boar.

The proposed reforms have been branded as lukewarm by anti-hunting activists, who had been pressing for hunting to be banned for at least one day a week during each season.

The government’s plan requires parliamentary approval before it can be fully implemented.

An outright ban is widely popular in many parts of France. But some observers have said that French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping not to alienate rural constituencies – where hunting remains popular – in a week in which he is scheduled to announce a controversial pension reform.

New Jersey

Groups Seek Probe of Six Whale Deaths Amid Wind Power Preparation

Atlantic City, N.J. (AP) — As the stench of a dead whale hung in the air, environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind stood on a beach where a whale lay buried Jan. 9 and called for a federal probe into a spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York.

Groups from the two states wrote President Joe Biden, seeking a probe of the deaths of six whales that washed ashore over the past 33 days in areas being prepared for offshore wind farms. They also are asking for a halt to site work until the causes are determined.

Cindy Zipf, executive director of New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action, called the rate of whale deaths unprecedented.

“Is it an omen?” she asked. “Is it an alarm? Never have we had six whales wash up in 33 days.”

She said survey boats explore the ocean floor using focused pulses of low-frequency sound in the same frequency at which whales hear and communicate, which could potentially harm the animals.

The news conference was held on the beach in Atlantic City atop the buried carcass of a whale that washed ashore earlier this month in front of the Boardwalk arena that used to house the Miss America competition. The stench remained powerful, even through a heavy layer of sand.

A marine mammal expert said that while the cause of the deaths is unknown, it could be a simple function of a larger-than-normal number of whales in the area this winter, with the number of deaths rising proportionately.

And a federal agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that to date, no humpback whale – the species accounting for most of the recent whale deaths in New Jersey and New York – has been found to have been killed due to offshore wind activities.