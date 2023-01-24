Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

Minnesota conservation officer seeks info on fish-carcass dumping

A conservation officer is hoping to get information regarding who dumped these fish carcasses and other garbage near Bemidji. Photos courtesy of DNR Enforcement
By Brian Mozey
Staff Writer

Bemidji, Minn. — Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Mike Cross, of Lake George, says he’s looking for information from the public about the dumping of a large volume of fish carcasses at the Fern Lake cross country skiing parking lot just south of Bemidji, on Sunday, Jan. 22. 

Cross said he went there that afternoon and found a freshly dumped pile of fish along a wood line. 

This fish dumping was found at the Fern Lake cross country parking lot on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the afternoon by a Minnesota DNR conservation officer. There were 35 crappies, two walleyes, a package of bacon and a package of seasoned chicken breast in this pile found in the wood lines. Please contact CO Mike Cross with any information about this dumping at 612-240-1620. Photo courtesy of Mike Cross.

“They were all together; they weren’t frozen,” Cross said. “It must’ve been probably like a half hour to an hour before I got there at 3:30 (p.m.) on Sunday.”

The pile consisted of 35 crappies, two walleyes, a package of bacon, and a package of seasoned chicken breasts. Cross said he’s guessing, based on the manner in which the garbage was dumped along the wood line, that it was an overlimit of fish. 

The fillets were poorly cut, and Cross said there were some large crappies in the mix, with the biggest being 13 inches. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cross at (612) 240-1620 or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 800-652-9093.

