Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Campground hosts needed for upcoming recreation season

tent on green grassland

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season.

Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to five months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper.

Host positions are available at:

Bellevue
Clear Lake
George Wyth
Honey Creek
Lake Ahquabi
Lake Darling (Campground and Cabin Host Needed)
Lake Wapello
Pikes Peak
Springbrook
Yellow River
Information about campgrounds and state parks is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/about-dnr/volunteer-opportunities To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-443-2533.

