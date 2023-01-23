One final waterfowl hunt was a good way to end the Michigan season

If you have read my musings for any length of time, you probably know that I have a predilection for participation on the last day of the season.

It is much more pronounced for hunting than for fishing, because, really, there are virtually no last days of fishing season.

You can fish bass now 365 (although you can’t keep ’em for nearly half of it) and trout is similar with even more chances to take home (i.e. steelhead) your catch.

Walleye and pike seasons close for about six weeks on Lower Peninsula inland waters, but remain open on the Great Lakes and connecting waters year-round and now, thanks to the recent change, the Saginaw River up to Center Road is a Great Lakes connecting water with even more liberal limits than most of the Great Lakes, at least for walleyes. (It will be interesting to see just how many folks take advantage of the Saginaw River between March 15 and the traditional last Saturday of April opener. I’ll bet it’s a ton.)

The difference between the two pastimes is there is no equivalence to catch-and-release fishing season in hunting. Oh, you can run your bird dogs much of the year on upland birds – except during nesting season – but you can’t complete the process as you can with fishing. There is no shoot and release. When hunting season is finished it is done.

So New Year’s Day has been a big one for me for a long time. It’s the closure of pheasant season (remember when pheasant season used to end before the firearms deer opener?) and grouse season and deer season (archery and late antlerless) though additional antlerless and archery opportunities exist in some places at some times.

In recent years I’ve been hunting pheasants on Jan .1, often with success. (These days I almost consider just seeing a rooster some success.) I considered grouse hunting, which I have done in the past on Jan. 1, as the post-Christmas warm front removed some of the snow – I find grouse hunting just a little too tough when there’s a foot of snow on the ground – but ultimately I decided it would be pheasants again this year. I enlisted one of my brothers as a partner – if for no other reason than a photographer’s model; you can only take so many still-life pictures of a dead bird.

But he called me on New Year’s Eve, during that disappointing football contest, to back out. Seems he had spent that morning in a cut-corn field in Washtenaw County, helping out a waterfowl guide buddy who has had a medical setback, and they shot a pot-load of mallards and was going to do the same New Year’s morning. He invited me to join them.

I was immediately intrigued, for two reasons.

I have never had a lot of success shooting dry-field ducks here in Michigan (I have out West) though dry-field was simply a euphemism as the ground was as muddy as Donald Trump’s tax returns and I felt like I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

But my other reason was that I pretty much missed duck season this year. Up until about 20 years ago, when I got my first pointing dog, duck hunting was my favorite game and I spent 10 to 15 days a season hunting ducks, even more when I lived in Mississippi and Texas. This year, I went opening day of teal season and never went again. Inconceivable.

The landowner had left about 10 rows of corn standing in the middle of which there was a makeshift blind of goat wire and leaf-ou-flage with plastic chairs to sit on. It was a perfect morning for duck hunting, dark and foggy with a stiff wind, and after we’d set up a couple dozen duck decoys and twice that many full bodied goose dekes, we hunkered down.

By shooting time it had started to rain lightly. Thirty-five degrees and raining (that’s the title of my next country album). To quote Patrick McManus, a fine and pleasant misery.

The ducks started arriving shortly thereafter, mostly high and wide of our set, but occasionally a few would peel off for a closer look and we took advantage. One quartet rocketed in front of us and we killed all four. Then a quartet of Canadas gave us too close a look (for their own good) and we shot three of them.

It started raining harder for a while. We picked off a few more – mostly males, they just wouldn’t commit – and when it stopped raining, the ducks became even more reluctant to take a close look. There were plenty of them in the air – mostly high and wide – and after another hour of failing to work, we called it a morning. We’d shot 10 mallards and three geese. It was a pretty good hunt.

A pretty good way to end a season. And begin a new year.