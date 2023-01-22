The Great Northeast Podcast: All things sheds

Host Dan Ladd welcome western New Yorker Billy Harvey of Pertnear Outdoors to the podcast. A podcaster himself, Billy discusses the philanthropy that surrounds the Pertnear Outdoors brand and podcast and how they help groups like the NDA’s Field to Fork program and the Venison Donation Coalition. Billy also talks about the upcoming third annual Shed Fest, a nation-wide shed hunting photo contest his group organizes during the early part of the year. Finally, Billy serves up some shed hunting tips for those heading out later this winter and spring.