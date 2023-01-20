Illinois Outdoor News fishing report — Jan. 20, 2023

DNR officials say before heading out for a day of ice fishing, it’s wise to check with local bait shops to make certain the spot you’ve chosen is sufficiently ice-covered and at the thickness needed to be safe.

Below are some important tips to follow before ice fishing, no matter the weather.

• Ice should be at least 4 inches thick to support your weight. Clear-blue lake ice is the strongest, while river ice and cloudy ice support less weight.

• Ice seldom freezes uniformly. It may be a foot thick in one location and only an inch or two just a few feet away.

• Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges, and culverts. Also, the ice outside river bends is usually weaker due to the undermining effects of the faster current.

• The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process. The extra weight also reduces how much weight the ice sheet can support. Also, ice near shore can be weaker than ice that is farther out.

• Schools of fish or flocks of waterfowl can also adversely affect the relative safety of ice.

• The movement of fish can bring warm water up from the bottom of the lake. In the past, this has opened holes in the ice causing snowmobiles and cars to break through.

The fishing and hunting report is compiled using reports from conservation officers, hunting guides, and fishing guides.

North

Lake Michigan: Navy Pier and the downtown harbors are slow and cold but producing some good catches of perch. The fish are wide-ranging in size and a lot of sorting is required, but crappie rigs with fathead minnows seem to be producing the best results. Also, fishing in Indiana waters has been showing some promise with the perch. Fishing bottom rigs with minnows and feather-tied hooks has been the top producer.

Chain: Fishing has been steady and productive. Small jigs under a float tipped with live bait or plastics are taking panfish. The shallow portions of the bays seem to be producing quite well. Find them in 8 feet of water or less and the bluegills will be there, but look for deeper water for the white bass and crappies. The bite changes from day-to-day so be prepared to move and change baits. The walleyes are slow as of late. Bouncing jig and minnow combinations around the pilings has been producing nice fish.

Largemouth bass that are active are hitting minnows fished in the shallower areas as well as baits near the bottom. Look for the inside edges of weedbeds that are good transition points between cover and their roaming areas.

Shabonna: Try plastics in the brush piles for crappies, but don’t be afraid to use live baits. Some bass and bluegills are being caught under ice, too. The panfish bite is good as usual, and the boat docks are offering good structure and shade to the fish. Wax worms on a single hook or your favorite ice jig under a slip float have done well. Work the areas in the 7 to 8 feet of water near the weeds.

South

Devils’ Kitchen: Bluegills are being caught on crickets, wax worms and red wigglers. Bass are biting. Most are hanging in structures.

Crab Orchard Lake: Catfish action has improved markedly on stinkbaits, leeches and cut shad. Bass are still holding in shallow areas and can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappie action is still good, but the larger fish have moved into deeper cover, 6 to 8 feet. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bluegills are still holding in shallow areas and can be caught on crickets and wax worms.

Kinkaid Lake: Crappie action is spotty. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bluegill action is still good, but most fish are running small. Wax worms, crickets and red wigglers are all effective. Anglers are still catching some catfish in shallows on worms and minnows. Bass action is fair. Muskie and walleye action is slow.

Lake of Egypt: Bluegills can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappies also have moved into deep cover. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bass action has been good. The larger fish have moved deep, 14 to 22 feet. Soft plastics and jigs are the best bets. Some anglers who are fishing early in the morning are picking up fish on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Little Grassy: Crappies are holding in 15 to 20 feet of water. Minnows are the primary bait. Catfish are in shallow areas and are being caught in good numbers on red wigglers and nightcrawlers. Bass are still holding in shallow areas. Anglers are taking fish on soft plastics and twitch baits.

Rend Lake: Some anglers are still catching crappies in shallow brush while others are targeting fish in cover in 8 to 12 feet deep. Minnows are the most effective bait. Catfish are being caught on stinkbaits, shad gut, nightcrawlers, and leeches.

Lake Murphysboro: Bluegills care being caught on a variety of baits. Crappies have moved into deep cover. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bass action has been good. The larger fish have moved deep, 14 to 20 feet. Soft plastics and jigs are the best bets. Some anglers fishing early in the morning are picking up fish.

Carlyle Lake: Bluegill fishing is fair on worms. Sauger fishing has been fair. Crappies have been biting in shallows or around brush on jigs and tubes of chartreuse with yellow, red or white. Catfish are biting on liver, nightcrawlers, and stinkbaits.

Baldwin Lake: Catfish have been biting on a variety of baits, including liver and dough. A few bass are being caught on spinners and topwaters. The bluegill bite has been slow.

Central

Lake Taylorville: A few catfish have been taken on dough baits. Bluegills are biting excellent on worms. Crappies are good to excellent on minnows. Bass have been hitting worms.

Coffeen Lake: Bass are good on plastics. Bluegills are fair on wax worms and fairly shallow catfish are good on dip baits, crawlers and cut bait, with some big flatheads being landed.

Lake Springfield: Bass are being caught on plastics near shore and boat docks. Crappies are fair on jigs and minnows.

Sangchris Lake: Bass were fair to slow around timber cover on plastics. Crappies have been biting on minnows and jigs.

Clinton Lake: Crappie fishing has been fair near brush with minnows. Bluegills are being caught on worms near shore.

Newton Lake: Bluegills and bass are biting on minnows and worms.

Lake Bloomington: Bluegills are biting on worms, but are slow and small. Crappies are being caught on minnows in 12 to 14 feet.

Lake Decatur: Crappies are being caught on minnows. Bluegill fishing has been slow, with a few being caught on worms.

Lake Shelbyville: Crappies have been biting in shallows or around brush on jigs and tubes of chartreuse with yellow, red or white, and chartreuse tubes.

Rivers

Illinois River: The sauger and walleye bite has been really good with recent weather patterns. Fish are being caught vertical jigging jigs with minnows or using a floater jig and Lindy-rigging minnows have been doing well.

Rock River (Milan): Catfish are biting on liver, nightcrawlers, minnows, leeches, and stinkbait below the Sears Dam in the Rock River.

Rock River (Oregon): Channel cats biting hard in the Erie area. Walleyes are hitting at the dams. Catfish are taking redworms and minnows.

Rock River (Byron): Good-sized channel catfish are being taken from the creeks with cheesebait, chicken liver, minnows and cut bait (crushed minnows). A few using nightcrawlers also were reported.

Fox River: There were reports of panfish and bass being caught. There were several reports of limits being caught on ice. Jigging the flats and has started to put some fish in.

Kankakee River: Lots of bluegills are being taken using worms.

Des Plaines: Walleyes have been found using minnow baits, especially during evening hours, working the deeper holes adjacent to shallow water.

Good numbers of northern pike have been caught fishing live bait.