A Pennsylvania coyote hunt roundup: 26 events on tap soon

State College, Pa. — Nearly 30 organized predator hunts will be held across Pennsylvania this winter, with coyotes the major target.

The Woodcock Valley Sportsmen’s hunt just finished up, and three more are scheduled to start this weekend – Mummasburg Sportsmen, Rugh’s Predator Rundown and the Springville Coon Hunters.

February is the biggest month for predator contests, with at least 16 scheduled. This includes the largest hunt in Pennsylvania – Mosquito Creek, which is held Feb. 17-19. Three other hunts are slated for that same weekend.

More than 4,200 hunters entered the Mosquito Creek Coyote Hunt last February. Although they had 300 fewer hunters than in 2021, those hunters turned in coyotes taken in 47 counties.

According to hunt chairperson Robin Bell, the total was 270 – a record for their contest. The hunt’s previous record was 227 coyotes, set in 2019.

John Moran III, of McDonald, Pa., earned $8,524 for his first place 47.85-pound male coyote. Philipsburg hunter Jason Bumbarger won $8,524 for the heaviest female, which tipped the scales at 46.5 pounds.

Mosquito Creek’s total prize package equaled $42,620.

Most hunts are small, such as the St. Marys hunt, where 154 hunters entered 26 coyotes, Port Clinton (10 coyotes), Colver (12 coyotes) or Cresson (49 coyotes). However, most hunts would like to grow.

At least eight hunts are planned for January, and the unofficial organized coyote hunt season ends in March with the long-running Corydon Township’s (McKean County) 25th annual hunt, followed by the relatively new Clearfield Youth Football Take’m Out Hunt, March 17-19.

Going into its fourth year, the Take’m Out Coyote Hunt is slowly growing. According to hunt organizer R.J. Myers, their hunt had 154 participants last year, up again from the year before.

After a year off, hunt organizer Butch Haney reports that the Liberty Township Sportsmen Association (Blanchard, Centre County) will hold its 11th Coyote Hunt Feb. 24-26, a week earlier than it had previously been held. He hopes to make their event bigger and better than ever.

Orbisonia Rockhill Sportsman’s Association moved its hunt earlier so that bobcat hunting could be a part of the contest.

“Our participants want to have bobcats be a part of the hunt, so we moved the hunt, now held Jan. 26-29, to allow for that,” hunt chairman Cody Frehn said.

The Sullivan County, hunt – centered in LaPorte – benefits area fire companies. Although the hunt will be held again this year, it is not on the Pennsylvania Outdoor News list. Only hunters on their mailing list will know the dates and details.

“We have been the target of an anti-coyote-hunting group from California,” hunt organizer Daniel Morrison said. “They claimed that our hunt was barbaric, tried to get sponsors to drop out and gave us lots of negative publicity. However, we will continue.”

California-based Project Coyote claims that a half million coyotes are killed each year. “If that claim is true, I don’t know why they would pick on us – a hunt that brings in fewer than 50 coyotes,” Morrison added. “All of the hunts in the state don’t put a dent in the population.”

Coyotes, a non-native predator, have been found in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, but it is anybody’s guess exactly how many coyotes live in the Keystone State.

Most experts agree that the population exceeds 100,000 coyotes. The Pennsylvania Game Commission estimates hunters and trappers take about 30,000 each year. All of the organized contests account for fewer than 2,000.

Here is a look at upcoming hunts:

Jan. 19-22 – Pennsylvania Fox Hunt, Mummasburg Sportsman’s Association, Gettysburg, Adams County. Entry fee includes hunt hat and refreshments on Jan. 23. Prizes $200, $100 and $50 for three heaviest foxes of each species, plus prizes for largest and smallest each day; $200 for heaviest coyote. Extra fee to enter raccoons. For more information, call Tim Kane at 717-778-5042 or Wally Kane at 717-321-5321, or visit www.facebook.com/MummasburgSportsman.

Jan. 19-22 – Rugh’s eighth annual Predator Rundown, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County. Hunt entire state for foxes, coyotes and raccoons. No trapping. Separate entry fee for each species and 100% of entry fees paid out as prizes – extra entry for heaviest female contests. Top prizes were over $1,000 each last year. Additional $3 registration goes to Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department. Sunday dinner open to the public with proceeds also going to the fire department. Contact Beverly Rugh at 814-938-7831, or visit www.facebook.com/RughFarmSupply-llc for more information.

Jan. 20-22 – Springville Coon Hunters 18th annual Coyote & Fox Hunt, Springville, Susquehanna County. Hunt in 14 northeastern counties – $2,000 top prize for heaviest coyote, second prize $400, and $50 per coyote turned in. Other prizes include $200 for heaviest each day and separate largest female coyote. The fox contest is $10 extra. Contact Chris Fox at 570-574-4510, Bob Brown at 570-836-5047, Dave at 570-396-6105 (evenings only), or www.endlessmountaincoonhunters.com for more info.

Jan. 26-29 – Orbisonia Rockhill Sportsman’s Association Predator Hunt, Huntingdon County. Hunt the entire state for bobcats, foxes, crows, and coyotes. Coyote, bobcat, red and gray fox prizes awarded by weight. Hunting with dogs not permitted. Contact Cody Frehn at 814-644-1907 for more information.

Jan. 26-29 – St. Clair-Tremont Club 22nd annual Predator Hunt, Johnstown, Cambria County. Hunt entire state. Cash prizes for three heaviest coyotes, heaviest red and gray foxes, raccoon and bobcat. $25 entry fee – 100% payout. For applications and details, visit their Facebook page.

Jan. 27-29 – Three Springs Fire Company Predator Hunt, Huntingdon County. Hunt the entire state for foxes, crows, raccoons, bobcats and coyotes. Coyote, raccoon, bobcat, red and gray fox prizes awarded by weight. Hunting with dogs not permitted. Contact Joe Myers at 814-448-3085.

Jan. 27-29 – Jerome Sportsmen 15th annual Adam Deist Memorial Hunt, Somerset County. Hunt or trap the entire state for coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Three places in each category by weight. Over $3,000 paid out to winners last year. Contact Paul Deist at 814-483-0084, Brian Spory at 814-244-7717, or www.JeromeSportsmen.org for more information.

Feb. 1-28 – Buck Hill Firearms 8th Annual Coyote Contest, Cresco, Monroe County. Hunt the entire state for coyotes during February. Cash prizes (50%-30%-20%) awarded for the top three coyotes by weight. Visit www.buck hillfirearms.com and click on “Hunting” or call 570-595-2636 for registration or more information.

Feb. 3-5 – District 9 PA Trappers Association Northeast Regional Coyote Hunt, Tunkhannock, Wyoming County. Hunt eight northeastern counties – $2,000 for heaviest coyote, bonus $250 prizes for heaviest coyote each day and $100 each coyote. Sunday weigh-in dinner included with $35 entry fee. For more information, call 570-485-4366 or email pricee0503@hotmail.com.

Feb. 3-5 – Quemahoning Rod and Gun Club fourth annual Coyote Hunt, Somerset County. Hunt or trap the entire state for coyotes, foxes or raccoons. Separate fees and prizes for each species. Three equal coyote prizes – heaviest male, heaviest female and smallest coyote. All prizes determined by the number of participants. Visit the club’s Facebook page, or contact Jay Boone at 814-270-6201 or Brian Adams at 814-442-4749 for more information.

Feb. 3-5 – Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County, New York, 15th Coyote Contest, White Sulphur Springs. Hunting and trapping allowed. Top prize $2,000, $500 second, $250 third and a $200 daily prize. $100 for top youth and female hunters, plus $80 guaranteed for each coyote. Registration includes free dinner and gun raffle ticket. Pennsylvania hunters hunting in Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Tioga, Wayne or Susquehanna counties welcome, also in New York. Contact Gary at 845-798-4612, or visit www.sportsmensfederation.com for more information.

Feb. 3-5 – Colver Sportsmen’s Club Coyote Hunt, Ebensburg, Cambria County. Hunt entire state. Must be a club member to enter. Prizes: 50% of the pot for heaviest coyote and the remainder divided evenly among all coyotes entered. All successful hunters receive money. Contact 814-948-6081 (evenings only), Dave Noel 814-421-8935 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Feb. 10-12 – Cresson Community Sportsman’s Association 16th annual Coyote and Fox Hunt, Cambria County. Hunt the entire state – $5,000 minimum guaranteed prize money. Prizes for heaviest coyotes, smallest coyotes and 15 chance drawings, top prize $1,000. Extra cash prize drawings for coyotes and foxes turned in Friday and Saturday. Contact the club’s Facebook page for more information or 814-886-7727.

Feb. 10-12 – Kellettville Sportsman’s Club Annual Coyote Hunt, Forest County. Club pays $20 per coyote, with one coyote allowed per hunter. Heaviest three coyotes split prize money 50%-30%-20%. Entry $10. Contact 814-463-7351 for more information.

Feb. 10-12 – Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association 17th Fox & Coyote Hunt, Sinnemahoning, Cameron County. Hunt or trap entire state – 60% of prize money for heaviest coyote, the remainder divided equally. Fox and heaviest female coyote have separate fees and prize pots. ($12 + membership, + $5 heaviest female, + $5 fox entry) Go to www.sinnemahoningsportsmensclub.com for more information or call 814-546-2835.

Feb. 10-12 – Possum Hollow Sportsman’s Club Coyote Hunt, Wampum, Lawrence County. Hunt Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia; 75% of entry fees paid out to the three heaviest coyotes. Coyotes can be weighed and registered anytime during the hunt by calling or texting Frank Jenkins at 724-827-2115 or Alex Stiles at 724-944-9406. They are also the contacts for more information or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Feb. 10-19 – PA State Hunters Organization 18th annual Central PA Coyote and 8th Fox Hunt, Newport, Perry County. Hunt the entire state – no weighing. Equal prize money for all entered coyotes and foxes. No fox hunting on Feb. 19. Find registration and hunt rules on Facebook: PA State Hunter’s Organization. Call 717-567-3305 for more information.

Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-19 – Rolfe Beagle Club seventh annual Winter Coyote & Fox Hunt, Johnsonburg, Elk County. Hunt or trap entire state. Equal payout for all coyotes and foxes entered, with the heaviest getting 10% more than the others. Separate entry fees for species and heaviest female contests. Entry $10 plus club membership. Contact Mary Hosmer at wlhab9@gmail.com or call 814-512-2101.

Feb. 11-18 – Port Clinton Fish & Game Association 19th annual Coyote, Fox Hunt & Raccoon Hunt, Schuylkill County. Hunt the entire state – up to 29 prize winners – maximum of one prize per hunter. Separate fee for foxes, coyotes and raccoons. Raccoons may be trapped. Call Greg Boltz at 610-562-3220 or Jeff Guldin at 610-914-9975 for more information or visit www.portclintonfishandgame.com.

Feb. 17-19 – Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s 32nd annual Coyote Hunt, Frenchville,

Clearfield County. Hunt entire state. Largest prizes – over $45,000 paid out last year. $12 entry fee (includes heaviest female) plus $15 membership (Junior $5). Polygraph for the top four hunters and top two heaviest female coyote entrants at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Contact 814-263-4510 or www.mosqcreek.com for more info.

Feb. 17-19 – St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club 20th annual Size Doesn’t Matter Coyote Hunt, Elk County. Hunt the entire state. Equal payout per coyote. “Lucky Dog” drawing for 10% of the total prize money, plus many door prizes. Contact www.stmaryssportsmen.org for more info.

Feb. 17-19 – Laurel Highlands Predator Hunt, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County. Hunt or trap the entire state for coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Three places in each category by weight. Prize tickets given for each harvested animal. Entry fee $15 for one category, plus $5 each thereafter ($5 used for admin). Only Sunday weigh-ins, 1-6 p.m. Contact Adam Fabian at 724-640-5217, or visit www.facebook.com./Laurel-Highlands-Squirrel-and-Coon-Hunters-Club for more info.

Feb. 24-26 – Liberty Township Sportsmen Association 11th Coyote Hunt – Blanchard, Centre County. Registration $20 members or $25 for non-members – $2 extra for heaviest female contest. Prize money divided 50%-30%-20% for three heaviest coyotes. For more information visit www.libertysportsmen.com or call Butch Haney 814-280-3015 or Todd Rupert 570-367-9608.

March 11-12 Corydon Township 25th annual Coyote Hunt, McKean County. Hunt all of Pennsylvania and New York. Top prizes for heaviest coyote – $600, $350 and $225. Party with door prizes on the last day of the hunt. Proceeds benefit Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Company. Contact Chris Cobb at 814-598-0752 for more information.

March 17-19 – Clearfield Youth Football Take’m Out Coyote Hunt (fourth annual), Clearfield, Clearfield County. Hunt the entire state for $20. Half of the prize money will for heaviest female and top three heaviest coyotes. Two “ghost dogs” drawn at random. Separate $5 fee to enter small dog contest. Registration can be sent to 2023 Coyote Hunt, 1001 Bowman’s Hill Road, Clearfield, Pa. 16830. Proceeds benefit Bison Youth Football program. For more information, call 814-592-7617 or email rjmyersjr@icloud.com.