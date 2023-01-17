Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: State invests $7.3 million in recreation, conservation

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The 34th Early Bird Sports Expo will be held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds here Jan. 26-29, with exhibits spread out between the Industrial, Arts & Crafts & Educational buildings.

The admission is $7 for those 13 and over. Children 12 and under can enter for free, and parking on the fairgrounds is free.

Show hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

KQDC Announces Hunter Winners

Bradford, Pa. — The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative recently announced the two winners of the antlered and antlerless deer raffle for hunters who brought their deer to the cooperative’s check stations on state route 59 or 346 during four days of firearms deer season.

Logan Persun, from the Pittsburgh area, brought an antlerless deer to the cooperative’s check station at Marshburg on state 59 and won $500. Kevin Lawson, from Jamestown, N.Y., brought in a seven-point buck to the cooperative’s check station at the Willows Restaurant on state Route 346 and won $250.

The cooperative is managed for quality deer and a quality forest ecosystem to provide a quality hunting experience. Other goals are to provide quality forests for landowners to manage for timber products, local employment, numerous outdoor recreation activities and quality habitat for all wildlife.

State of the Bay Score Unchanged

Annapolis, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation recently released its 2022 State of the Bay Report. The biennial evaluation graded the bay and its watershed at a D+, unchanged from the 2020 score.

Efforts to restore the bay are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution. Urban and suburban polluted runoff is increasing amid inconsistent enforcement by government agencies, new development, and climate change, according to the foundation Established in 1998, the foundation’s State of the Bay Report is a comprehensive measure of the bay’s health. The group’s scientists compile and examine the best available data and information for 13 indicators in three categories: pollution, habitat, and fisheries.

“While we’ve made significant progress, far too much pollution still reaches our waterways and climate change is making matters worse,” said Hilary Harp Falk, Chesapeake Bay Foundation president.

U.S. Forest Service Summer Internship Hiring

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service is hiring temporary student trainees across the nation. Internships are available in social sciences, administrative support, natural resources, engineering, and other rewarding career paths.

As part of this national hiring event, Allegheny National Forest plans to bring on 10 student interns in one of six career fields. Applications will be accepted through www.usajobs.gov through Jan. 27.

Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process. Information about internship programs is available at https://bit.ly/3Gk5yjc.

More Than Half of U.S. Birds are in Decline, Warns New Report

Washington, D.C. — The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report, recently released by North American Bird Conservation Initiative, shows plummeting bird populations across almost all habitats while highlighting the need for further conservation efforts.

Since 2009, the initiative has published a report every few years to track the health of breeding birds in habitats across the nation over the past five decades. The State of the Birds 2022 report focuses on the wane of bird populations across every habitat except wetlands.

Among the groups in the fastest decline are grassland birds, such as bobolinks and mountain plovers, which have shown a total 34% loss. Lesser yellowlegs, whimbrels and other shorebirds aren’t far behind, with populations down by 33%.

Despite the dire situation, the report also emphasizes the success of 40 years of concerted wetland conservation: Waterfowl and waterbirds have surged 34% and 18%, respectively, with some duck, goose, and swan populations are exploding, more than half of all U.S. bird species are dwindling.

State Invests $7.3 Million in Recreation, Conservation in Allegheny, Chester Counties

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced grant funding totaling more than $7.3 million for recreation and conservation projects in Allegheny and Chester counties. The grants are:

– Upper Saint Clair Township, Allegheny County, $2.6 million for the rehabilitation of the Morton Complex including loop trails, walkways, playground equipment with required safety surfacing, multipurpose fields, concessions/comfort facility, parking area and stormwater management measures;

– East Pikeland Township, Chester County, $767,600 for development of Hidden River Park and Preserve including loop trails, performance space, pavilion, observation area, walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; and

– Westtown Township, Chester County, $4 million toward the acquisition of approximately 208 acres of the Crebilly Farm for a new township park.