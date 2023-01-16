Getting to know the new soon-to-be leader of PF/QF.
Daily Update: Leading Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever
Daily Update: A new PF/QF president
Leading conservation group to get a new leader. Here’s more on her and the group.
