Wisconsin state roundup: A correction regarding wolf delisting

I NEED TO MAKE A CORRECTION REGARDING WOLF DELISTING from my On the Trail column in the last issue, which appeared on Page 13 of the Dec. 29 issue. I said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) required 100 to 110 breeding pairs of wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, in conjunction with Minnesota’s larger wolf population, to delist. That is incorrect. Thanks to reader Peter Brengosz for catching my error.

Here’s the actual USFWS minimum wolf presence requirement for Wisconsin and Michigan in order for delisting to occur: Federal delisting criteria requires Wisconsin and Michigan’s combined total to be at least 100 individual wolves between the two states for five consecutive years in order for delisting to occur.

Or, Wisconsin could have 80 wolves for five consecutive years. The two states’ combined wolf population has exceeded 100 wolves since 1994 and was nearing 1,900 wolves after the 2020 winter count. The USFWS set the minimum requirement at a combined 100 wolves because Minnesota already has a long-term wolf population of more than 2,500 animals.

So, based on that criteria, I wonder why we have such a problem agreeing on a Wisconsin wolf population goal of 350 in the new DNR draft wolf plan, which would be more than three times the USFWS delisting minimum.

*** *** ***

WE HAVE A NEW DNR SECRETARY – ADAM N.

PAYNE, who heads to the natural resource agency from Sheboygan, where he has worked as the Sheboygan County administrator. Welcome to the DNR, Mr. Payne.

Right now we don’t know a whole lot about Payne or the changes he might want to make within the DNR. Wisconsin Outdoor News reporter Tim Eisele has filed an interview request with the DNR and hopes to sit down with Payne in the near future for an in-depth discussion with the new DNR secretary.

I’ve received a number of comments on Payne from Sheboygan County residents and state conservation stalwarts. So far, the worst comment was, “Well, Gov. Evers could have done a lot worse.”

Folks from Sheboygan County say Payne is an avid deer hunter and Lake Michigan fisherman. Two members of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, former DNR Secretary George Meyer and Lil Pipping, have high praise for Payne. I have my fingers crossed that Meyer and Pipping are on the money. The DNR needs a strong leader right now who has a finger on the pulse of Wisconsin natural resource issues.

*** *** ***

AND DR. FREDERICK PREHN STEPPED DOWN FROM THE NATURAL RESOURCES BOARD Dec. 30, making way for Sandra Dee Naas, of Ashland, to step onto the board.

She still needs senate confirmation in order to continue serving. I’d suggest the Senate Natural Resources Committee meet soon and reject Naas’s appointment to make room for a replacement candidate from Sawyer County that has been identified by a small group of quietly working conservationists who have an interest in a strong NRB. This group also is working to develop a list of solid NRB appointees for Evers knowing the terms of NRB members Greg Kazmierski, Terry Hilgenberg, and Bill Bruins will expire May 1.