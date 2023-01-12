Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Wisconsin’s outdoor calendar (Jan. 12, 2023)

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites 29 Pines Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Resort, 107 N. 1st Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Russ Austad, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Dave Powell, 608-756-3453, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Northeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida Street, Appleton, 920-743- 6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 28: Hillside Assembly of God Men’s Ministry annual wild game banquet, Oconto Falls High School Commons & PAC, doors open 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., guest speaker James H. Vansteenhouse, The Bear Man, at 6:30 p.m., more info call Paul Carlson, (920) 855-2962

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, 800-274-5471, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 4: 1400 Fishing & Hunting Club banquet, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., A&J’s Bar & Grill, S90w13970 Boxhorn Drive, Muskego, Steve Spielbauer, 414-559-9567.

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West-Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, 920-743- 6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Lower Wisconsin River Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Hwy. Y, Sauk City, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 10 OR FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, two nights of deer camp, attend either night, All Star Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, start time 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, or 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 10-11: Safari Club International-Wisconsin banquet, Brookfield Convention Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield, Sarah Ingle, (262) 437-0097, live and silent auctions, outfitters, taxidermists, displays, exhibits and free scoring for trophies, free admission for the public Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.sciwi.org.

FEB. 16: Whitetails Unlimited Holcombe Flowage Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lake Holcombe Lions Club Pavillion, 27867 Hwy. M, Holcombe, call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 16: Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., Celtic House, 1417 West Airport Road, Janesville, call Robert Hornby, 608-758-8664, wi.ducks.org.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

JAN 28: Yahara Fishing Club 25th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Brittingham Park Shelter, Lake Monona, 829 West Washington Ave., Madison. First 300 kids 14 and younger get a free ice fishing rod and reel. No registration needed, free live bait, drilled holes and fishing instruction provided by volunteers, free lunch and hot chocolate. Call Phil James, 608-212-2506, or email yaharafishingclub@gmail.com.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

OPEN SHOOTING 3D LINE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

OPEN SPOT LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608-393-5300.

Horicon Marsh Bowmen: Call Don Braun, 920- 344-7319; Jan. 21, 2023, 7 a.m. to dark, Frosty Fingers Outdoor Traditional 3D Shoot, N7420 Hwy. V, Horicon, hot food served, www.hmbowmen.com.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920-585-0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715- 573-9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608-669-0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262-989-5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

SHOWS

Manitowoc Gun Club Gun Show: Sunday, Feb. 5, City Limits, 3627 Hwy. CR, Manitowoc, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., tables available, call Tom Schulz, (920) 973-4905, 47th annual show, adults $5, children under 12 free, free appraisals.

Duluth Sport Show/Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 16-19, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth Minn., Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, https://duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 9-12, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952- 431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Walleyes Unlimited USA Fishing Club: Jan. 21, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., AJ’s Bar and Grill, S90 W13970, Boxhorn Dr., Muskego, Walt Koch, 847-710-5453, www.walleyesunlimitedusa.org.

Stanley Rod & Gun Club Fishing Tournament: Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (youth contest ends at 2 p.m.), Otter Lake. The adult contest is sponsored by the Stanley Rod & Gun Club with more than $5,000 in prizes. The youth contest is sponsored by The Otter Lake Booster Club and is free for kids 15 and younger.

Each fish caught by the kids will receive a prize. A warming tent will be available for the kids with free hot dogs and hot chocolate. For the adult contest contact Dean Samuelson at 715-644-2192; for the youth contest contact Dan Liske at 715-644-1099.

Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest: Feb. 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Wissota, Chippewa Falls. Contest headquarters at The View on Lake Wissota, 17779 County Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. Weigh-In stationsat The Edge Pub & Eatery and The View on Lake Wissota. Prize distribution at The View on Lake Wissota starting at 3 p.m. For contest rules and additional information, visit jigsup.org or contact UW-Eau Claire Recreation Department at 715-836-3377. Contest presented by UW-Eau Claire Recreation Department, Blugold Athletics and the Lake Wissota Lion’s Club.

Wisconsin State NWTF Convention Weekend: Feb. 3-5, 701 Yogi Circle, Three Bears Lodge, Warrens, Jenny Clark, 715-212-0432, Great Lakes call-making contest, workshops, raffles, banquet, entertainment, cost $75, discounted lodging, opens Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., https://events.nwtf.org/491560-2023.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2: Saturday, Feb. 25, membership meeting, 10 a.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer, agenda includes treasurer’s report, trapper ed class schedule, rendezvous planning, county updates, call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman rummage sale: March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fond du Lac County fairgrounds (recreation building), admission $3, kids under 12 years are free. Vendor tables available $20 each, contact Dave Schumacher at 920-922- 2373 for information.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 Summer Rendezvous: Friday, June 9, noon to 7 pm; Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 pm, Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer. Event includes tapping demos, vendor displays, auctions & raffles, public welcome, no admission charge. Call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Barnes Area Historical Association Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage: Aug. 25-26, 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes. Call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107, or bahamuseum.org.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402-657-2775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more information, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For info, call Bill, 920-921-4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more information, call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more information, call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month Sept through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

