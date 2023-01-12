Trespassing incident in Wisconsin shines light on enforcement disparity

Siren, Wis. — Landowners may want to be aware that while Wisconsin trespassing laws haven’t changed dramatically in recent years, the enforcement of trespassing violations can vary by county because citations are now issued by county sheriff’s departments, not DNR game wardens.

This disparity in trespass violation enforcement came to light recently in Burnett County.

Wisconsin landowners and those they’ve given permission to are the only persons able to legally access private property. Signage is no longer necessary; it’s the public’s responsibility to know where they’re at.

Since most trespass complaints are filed during hunting seasons, some people assume enforcement is the realm of the DNR. That’s no longer the case. Trespass authority lies with county sheriff’s department that has jurisdiction, but there’s an apparent difference in enforcement philosophies from one sheriff’s department to the next.

With more than 50 years of deer hunting experience, Madison resident Ed Batton has a deep appreciation of Wisconsin’s deer season.

“We enjoy the hunt, there’s no getting around that,” Batton said. “The real draw is my family getting together in a special place, on the land my father bought in the 1960s. We pride ourselves on ensuring the family has a safe, quality experience.”

That’s why the blatant, intentional trespassing that took place on Nov. 22 of last year’s deer season was so upsetting to Batton, but not as upsetting as what the trespassers told him.

Batton’s land is near the town of Siren in Burnett County.

“When we got to our property late in the morning, we found vehicle tracks, blood trails and drag trails. It was clear a party of hunters determined we weren’t around and conducted a deer drive,” Batton said. “They’d driven through two miles of trails in the center of our clearly posted 400 acres. At one point they came within 4 feet of my granddaughter’s hunting blind.

“By checking a trail camera I was able to identify two vehicles entering and leaving. We were able to find them at a residence not far away, one that had changed ownership. The spokesman for the group was an arrogant and unapologetic young man who refused to identify himself. He admitted to the trespass and said, ‘We’re bear hunters and we will return.’ Since the DNR no longer requires back tags and he refused to give us his name, we weren’t able to identify them. It was a chilling experience.”

That was when Batton decided it was time to leave and call the sheriff’s department to make a formal trespassing complaint. Unfortunately, the response he got when he asked for a report on the department’s investigation wasn’t what he was expecting.

“I received an email from the investigating deputy saying he couldn’t cite the trespassers because I didn’t have the correct signage on my property. I told him I have signs all over, including some they drove right past. He didn’t dispute that, but told me the issue wasn’t with the signs themselves, it was because I didn’t have my name and ‘owner’ written on them.

“Because of that he said he couldn’t legally give these intentional, arrogant trespassers the ticket they deserved,” Batton said.

“I was shocked, I didn’t know the law had changed and there were new requirements. I even took the time to write letters to my neighbors telling them about the changes. They were as surprised as I was.”

That was shortly before he learned the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department was wrong. The state’s trespassing law has not changed and his signature wasn’t required, as he’d been told by the deputy. Nor is any landowner even required to post property.

“That made me wonder if this was a legitimate mistake on (the sheriff’s department’s) part or was it their way to avoid giving local residents a ticket,” Batton said. “And now I have to tell all the people I told the law had changed that it actually hasn’t. There is no need to have signs with their names on them to be legal. I asked the sheriff’s department to consider issuing a trespassing citation now that we all knew what the law said. If they wouldn’t do that, at least give me their names so I could write them letters telling them not to come back like they said they intended to do,” Batton said.

After Batton’s repeated efforts to persuade the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department to reconsider filing trespass charges, on Dec. 28, nearly five weeks after the fact, Batton received an email from Burnett County Chief Deputy Jameson Wiltrout saying the case had been referred to the Burnett County District Attorney.

After the news of this case began to filter through the state, other examples of trespassing situations began to come in from past years.

One involved a landowner in north-central Wisconsin who found a hunter trespassing and called the sheriff’s department. After the deputy arrived, the benevolent landowner said he didn’t want the offender given a citation, but didn’t want him coming back either.

After getting the warning and before leaving, the trespasser told the officers he planned to keep his habits up since he couldn’t afford to buy land and hunting public land wasn’t as productive as hunting private land. He’d just have to be more careful and if he was ever cited, it was just an additional hunting cost he’d have to absorb.

Trespassing cases don’t always end with warnings, though. In another example from Richland County, a retiree who asked not to be named to protect his relationship between the owner whose land he had permission to hunt and the adjacent owner, was cited over the phone.

“I was walking along my side of a fence line property boundary on the land I had permission to hunt. There was a loose, steep and eroded gully with a downed white oak over the fence with blackberry brambles in the middle, so I crossed over the downed fence line about 75 feet to avoid the gully before crossing back to where I had permission to hunt,” the retiree said. “I assumed the law was similar to a trout stream where you can walk around an obstruction if you immediately get back in the water after going around it. That’s what I did; I went around the obstruction and back where I had permission to hunt.

“Apparently there was a trail camera that took my picture and the owner asked around until someone identified me. That was when the sheriff’s department called and asked if that had been me. I guess I could of lied or not said anything, but I was honest. I told him what happened, but it didn’t matter, they sent me a $169 ticket for trespassing,” the retiree said.

“I prefer conducting myself like I’d want others to. I wrote the landowner a polite letter saying I’d much rather have given him the $169 to help pay for removing that downed oak instead of to the sheriff’s department where it goes into a dark hole. I even left my phone number and email address, but I never heard back from him,” the retiree said.

Editor’s note: Dave Zeug will follow the Burnett County trespassing case to report any actions taken by the Burnett County District Attorney’s office. Also, in preparing this report, Zeug contacted Wisconsin Bear Hunters’ Association President Carl Schoettel, who said he would follow up on the hunters’ behavior and comments.