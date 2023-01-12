Mixed Bag: Outdoor items from around Wisconsin

CWD-Positive Wild Deer Shot in Buffalo Co.

Madison — The DNR confirms a wild deer tested positive for CWD in Buffalo County in the town of Lincoln. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in Buffalo County.

As required by state law, the DNR enacted a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected. Both practices have been banned in Buffalo County since 2018 due to CWD detections in adjacent counties. The DNR will now renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Buffalo County.

The DNR and the Buffalo County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cochrane-Fountain City High School auditorium in Fountain City. DNR employees will provide information about CWD, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options.

The DNR encourages hunters harvesting deer within 10 miles of the new CWD-positive deer to have their adult deer tested. The archery season in Buffalo County ran through Jan. 8.

Hunters also are encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a nearby designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location that are listed on the DNR website.

Early C&R Trout Season Opened Jan. 7

Madison — Wisconsin’s early inland streams catch-and-release trout season opened Jan. 7 and will run through May 5. Anglers may fish for Wisconsin’s four inland trout species, but must immediately release all trout. When the general inland hook-and-line season opens May 6, anglers may harvest trout based on bag and size limit regulations.

Anglers fishing the early release season must have an inland trout stamp and 2022-23 fishing license, which is valid until March 31, 2023. Starting April 1, anglers must have a 2023-24 fishing license and new inland trout stamp.

Potawatomi State Park Tower Meeting Jan. 12

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. — The DNR will host a virtual-only public information meeting on the tower at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The DNR will share the next steps for the Potawatomi Tower project.

Those interested in the future of the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park may watch via Zoom or listen by phone to a virtual session in which the DNR will lay out the next steps to restoring or rebuilding the 91-year-old tower that closed in 2018 because of significant wood rot and decay. Milwaukee engineering firm GRAEF, selected by the state to provide design and construction services, will present design option plans.

After the session, the DNR will again solicit public feedback on preferred options. Following that comment period, the state plans to include the most popular design in its 2023-25 Capital Budget.

Citizens may join the Zoom meeting or by phone at (312) 626-6799.

Bald Eagle Watching Days Jan. 14-15

Madison — The public may participate for free in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days Jan. 14-15 along the Wisconsin River at the renovated overlook on Water Street in Prairie du Sac. Volunteers will be available at the overlook to answer questions both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, visitors may enjoy live raptor shows in the River Arts Center of the Sauk Prairie High School featuring educational birds and trainers from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee. Details are on the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council website.

“These events offer unique opportunities for people to come together to celebrate the success of bald eagle recovery and conservation in Wisconsin,” said Sumner Matteson, DNR avian ecologist.

Attendees also can enjoy a self-guided tour on mobile devices of eagle viewing areas along the upper and lower portions of the Lower Wisconsin River. Both tours start at the Sauk-Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce in Sauk City. Visit the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council website for instructions. The public may also attend presentations at the River Arts Center or watch live on the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s YouTube channel.

For the first time in more than 80 years, eagle nests can be found in every county of Wisconsin. Eagles from northern Wisconsin, Canada, northern Michigan, and Minnesota afford viewing opportunities as they move south in search of food along open water areas.

All-Canada Show Back in Wisconsin Jan. 20-22

Green Bay, Wis. — The All-Canada Show returns to Wisconsin after a two-year COVID hiatus, first at the Brookfield Conference Center in Milwaukee, Jan. 20-22, then in Green Bay Jan. 26-29 at the Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino).

Folks from Canada’s best fishing and hunting lodges, resorts, and outfitting groups are the show’s main attraction, offering guests a chance to meet with them face-to-face. Seminars headlining the 2023 All-Canada Show include: Jim Saric, muskie expert (Milwaukee only); Chase Parsons, “The Next Bite” TV (Green Bay only); Jim Crowley, “Wired2fish” TV and Slickfish Radio” podcast; Tyler and Sara Trampe, hosts of “Sportsman’s Journal;” and Erik Kraemer, of Kraemer Custom Rods.

On opening night every show guest will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure. Kids 17-and-under receive the same free collector lure during all show hours. Admission: adults, $12; children 17 and under, free. Veterans free on Sunday. Discounted tickets ($10) are available online.

Milwaukee: Brookfield Conference Center, 325 South Moorland Rd., 3-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Green Bay: Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino), 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay; 5-9 p.m., Thursday; 3-9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.