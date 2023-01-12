Thursday, January 12th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, January 12th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Daily Update: Panfish decoy

If you want to keep panfish under your shelter, this is what you have to do.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Ask Max: A look at bird predation on fish

Max Wolter Wisconsin DNR Fish Biologist January 12, 2023

Researchers were interested in how often predators, namely pelicans, were eating two rare sucker species. Since many of the suckers

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative