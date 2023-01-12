Beyond Wisconsin: Outdoor news items from around the country

Bath Township, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season.

Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, were arraigned Dec. 22 on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Chong Moua Yang’s body was found Nov. 16, 2018, in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township, northeast of Lansing.

Yang, 68, frequently hunted in the area. His wife became alarmed when he failed to return home. Yang’s family located his car in a parking lot and followed two sets of footprints that led them to his body. Yang’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun had been stolen.

Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray recovered near the scene led police to Olson and Rodway, Nessel said. They were arrested Dec. 21 by a state police fugitive team.

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the FBI and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” Nessel said.

Olson and Rodway were ordered jailed without bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Jan. 5.

Court records did not list an attorney for Olson.

Matt Newburg, Rodway’s attorney, told The Associated Press his client is innocent.

“Mr. Rodway had absolutely nothing to do with Mr. Yang’s death,” Newburg said.

Kentucky

Plugged Orphaned Gas Wells Adds More Than 500 Acres to Wildlife Area

Frankfort, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area in Pulaski County following a remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells.

Two portions of the area had been off-limits to public use since 2017 because of safety concerns with the wells. Staff from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife worked with the state Energy and Environment Cabinet to plug them and now the entire 2,924-acre area is open.

“Completion of this orphaned gas well-plugging project on Rockcastle River WMA is a big win for hunters and other outdoor recreationists,” said Ben Robinson, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife division director.