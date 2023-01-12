Ask Max: A look at bird predation on fish

“Researching wild animals comes with lots of challenges, many of which are unanticipated when planning studies. For example, take a series of studies on endangered suckers out west.

“Researchers were interested in how often predators, namely pelicans, were eating two rare sucker species. Since many of the suckers had tags, researchers tried to get an idea of how many suckers the pelicans were eating by scanning for tags at the pelican colony. That’s right, the researchers went to where all the pelicans defecated and scanned around for the tags that were once in the suckers.

“Observations of the pelicans’ behavior, however, led researchers to understand that their estimate of predation on suckers using this method was not fully accurate. Some pelicans were using the restroom elsewhere, which could mean they were dropping more tags in other places and, therefore, not found.

“Needing to adapt, the researchers designed a new study.

In this case, they intentionally fed the pelicans more than 400 tagged, non-endangered suckers. After a while, they went to the nesting colonies to scan for these specific tags. From this effort, researchers were able to estimate that only 47% of the tags from suckers eaten by pelicans were winding up at their spawning colonies, with the other 53% deposited elsewhere.

“This might seem like a lot of work to learn about the bathroom habits of birds, but with this information the researchers were able to correct their past estimates of bird predation on these rare fishes.

“This is a great example of how research has to adapt, and how sometimes fisheries work is as odd and unpredictable as trying to figure out where birds do their business!”