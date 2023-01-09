Monday, January 9th, 2023
The Great Northeast Podcast: Moose, conservation groups, and 2022

It’s a new year and host Dan Ladd kicks off 2023 with a quick look back at 2022, mainly getting caught up on the latest developments with lawsuits challenging New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act. The conversation then turns to moose, with a discussion on hunting in northern New England and Canada, and a look at the status of moose in New York. Finally, Dan discusses the challenges facing conservation organizations, the hierarchy of such groups and how more sportsmen need to be involved.

