Minnesota DNR lists agency accomplishments during past year

St. Paul — Throughout 2022, the Minnesota DNR made progress toward fulfilling its mission, as well as the goals and priorities outlined in its strategic plan.

Below is an overview of key accomplishments in several strategic priority areas.

These examples illustrate some of the many ways in which the DNR works with Minnesotans to fulfill its mission to conserve and manage the state’s natural resources, to provide outdoor recreation opportunities, and to provide for commercial uses of natural resources in a way that creates a sustainable quality of life.

Chronic wasting disease

In 2022, the DNR continued to work aggressively to manage chronic wasting disease by implementing new strategies, expanding partnerships, and working with hunters to conduct disease surveillance.

One new management strategy in 2022 was the use of mail-in kits for CWD testing. These kits allowed participating hunters throughout the state to collect their own CWD samples and mail them in to be tested.

The DNR also expanded its partner sampling program, which allows hunters to work with local taxidermists to collect CWD samples. This year’s network of more than 80 taxidermist partners encompassed the entire state.

When it came to the management of captive white-tailed deer, DNR conservation officers inspected more than 90 facilities. Sixty-one of those were inspected in conjunction with the Board of Animal Health as part of the department’s concurrent management authority.

Red River Basin sturgeon restoration

In May 2022, DNR Fisheries staff recorded the first verified lake sturgeon spawning event in the Red River Basin in more than 100 years. Between 1880 and 1930, lake sturgeon were extirpated in the Red River Basin by overfishing, habitat fragmentation, and declines in habitat quality.

In 1997, the Minnesota DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, White Earth Nation, Red Lake DNR, Rainy River First Nations, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, and Canadian partner agencies began a lake sturgeon-reintroduction program, including habitat enhancements and fish stocking. The habitat work was funded, in part, through the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment passed by Minnesotans in 2008.

The 2022 spawning event marks a major milestone as DNR and partner agencies

work toward the final restoration goal of re-establishing

self-sustaining lake sturgeon populations in the Red River Basin.

St. Louis River Area of Concern

The DNR, in collaboration with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior

Chippewa, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and Wisconsin DNR,

achieved a significant milestone in the St. Louis River Area of Concern.

The estuary in the Duluth/Superior area is the confluence of the St. Louis

River with Lake Superior and the largest freshwater estuary in North

America.

During the past 100 years, a legacy of historic commercial uses of the estuary disrupted and altered natural habitats.

The DNR and its partners worked with interested groups and residents to

develop a set of management actions to address the legacy contamination

and degraded habitat. The DNR anticipates addressing the remaining

impairments by 2030, which could then lead to the area being removed

from the list of most polluted sites on the Great Lakes.

Goose Prairie Marsh Project

Construction is under way on the Goose Prairie Marsh Enhancement Project, which will

provide water-level management of a 200-acre shallow lake within the

Goose Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Clay County.

The goals of the project are to improve wetland wildlife habitat, improve

water quality, and reduce the risk of downstream flooding. The Wild Rice

Watershed District and the DNR have been cooperatively planning this

project since 2013.

Outdoor recreation safety

The DNR endeavors to connect people to the outdoors, and help them recreate

safely, regardless of the activity. One way to do this is by providing

safety training and messages to Minnesotans each year.

To date, the DNR’s Enforcement Division and volunteer instructors have

certified more than 1.5 million students in firearms safety. Due to

concern about people putting themselves in dangerous situations by

swimming in fast-moving waters, the DNR’s Enforcement, Ecological and

Water Resources, and Parks and Trails divisions worked with county

rescue teams to produce a swift-water rescue video.

And in response to increased numbers of people recreating on ice, the

Enforcement Division created a new ice safety coordinator position and

hired a full-time staff person to fill the role.

Wolf management plan update

The DNR’s update to Minnesota’s Wolf Management Plan incorporates the

diverse views of Minnesotans and guides the state’s approach to wolf

conservation for the next 10 years. This multi-year effort included

extensive engagement and outreach during the course of the updated

plan’s development.

From its conception, the diverse viewpoints of Minnesotans were incorporated using a variety of strategies. The DNR received more than 4,500 separate comment

submissions that conveyed diverse attitudes regarding wolf management.

All of these efforts culminate in the updated Wolf Management Plan,

finalized in December 2022.

Commissioner’s ‘office hours’

The DNR Commissioner’s Office continued to host live and in-person “office hours” in 2022.

Each monthly, hour-long event focused on a timely and relevant natural

resources, conservation, or outdoor recreation topic. This year’s events

included topics such as 2022 legislative priorities, investing in

Minnesota’s outdoor resources, the importance of volunteers,

accessibility to the outdoors, and the DNR’s role in managing our water resources.

Office hours will continue in 2023.

First DNR environmental justice coordinator

DNR’s Forestry Division recently hired an environmental justice coordinator,

one of a small cohort of “tree equity specialists” across the country.

This position is building relationships with marginalized communities to

advance their tree canopy equity goals, guide DNR resources to support

shared community forestry priorities, and identify gaps in workforce

development programs to increase opportunities for underrepresented

populations in forestry careers.

Habitat management for moose

Moose are an iconic species in Minnesota, with particular importance to the

tribal nations in northeastern Minnesota. Moose are also significantly

at risk. In fact, Minnesota’s moose population has declined about 50%

over the past 20 years due to a host of overlapping issues, including climate change.

The DNR has been working to understand and stop this decline for more than

two decades. In 2022, this effort received a significant boost in the

form of a $400,000 competitive “America the Beautiful” grant awarded to

the DNR. The grant will fund a collaboration among the DNR and tribal,

federal, state, local, and non-governmental partners to identify and

overcome challenges facing large-scale moose habitat restoration in

northeastern Minnesota.

