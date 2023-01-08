Michigan DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

Lansing — One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy, recently hosted graduation at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing, welcoming 11 men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.

Fifteen candidates initially were selected from nearly 400 applicants to be a part of Recruit School No. 11 – the DNR’s 23-week training academy that stared July 10.

“Congratulations to Michigan’s newest conservation officers, and thank you for your service and willingness to step into this unique and valued law enforcement career,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Conservation officers play an important role in protecting our state’s natural resources, ensuring that our children and grandchildren can continue to

enjoy the same hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor traditions we

are fortunate to have today. Whether your work is on land or water, we wish each of

you a long, safe and successful career as you honor your commitment to

caring for our communities and treasured outdoor spaces.”

While their primary mission is to enforce fish, game and natural resource

protection laws, conservation officers serve a unique role as certified

law enforcement officers with authority to enforce all of Michigan’s

criminal laws.

Because of their specialized training and versatility,

conservation officers often are first responders to situations

involving medical emergencies, missing persons, and public safety threats.

“It’s an honor to welcome the DNR’s newest conservation

officers into the law enforcement family,” said Dave Shaw, chief of the

DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Our staff takes great pride in training

these recruits, physically and mentally, so they are prepared to handle

any situation they’re presented as officers.”

The new probationary conservation officers, their hometowns and Michigan county assignments upon completing field training are: Michael Anderson, from L’Anse, assigned to Baraga County.

• Brandon Benedict, from Muskegon, assigned to Shiawassee County.

• Les Bleil, from Pontiac, assigned to Wayne County.

• Wesley Butler, from Grand Rapids, assigned to Clinton County.

• Joseph Closser, from Woodhaven, assigned to Saginaw County.

• Griffin Korican, from Ann Arbor, assigned to Oakland County.

• Jordan Luz, from Grand Ledge, assigned to Eaton County.

• Nickalaus McNamee, from Bennett, Colorado, assigned to Saginaw County.

• Jacob Robinson, from Boyne City, assigned to Montcalm County.

• Steven Sajtar, from Battle Creek, assigned to Menominee County.

• Peter Shambaugh, from Ann Arbor, assigned to Ontonagon County.

• Elliot Worel, from Spring Lake, assigned to Calhoun County.

Founded in 1887, the DNR Law Enforcement Division is Michigan’s oldest statewide law enforcement agency.