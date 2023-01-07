Michigan’s Cedar Creek in Barry County no longer considered a trout stream

Muskegon, Mich. — The Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved a fisheries order in December to remove trout restrictions on Cedar Creek in Barry County.

Department of Natural Resources officials initially proposed removing seasonal trout restrictions on an unnamed tributary of the north bank of the Coldwater River in Barry County, and Pigeon Creek in Ottawa County, as well, but the NRC ultimately decided against those.

“Basically, what we were finding is where fishing assessment work was completed, they weren’t catching trout,” Seth Herbst, DNR aquatic species and regulatory affairs manager, told Michigan Outdoor News.

In all three streams, “water temperatures are only marginally suitable for trout,” he said.

“We’ve been basically told from our (conservation officers) they haven’t seen or talked with anglers on any of these streams who were targeting trout species,” Herbst said.

Fisheries managers in August proposed removing all three streams from designations that restrict fishing to the trout season that runs between April 30 and Sept. 30, with the intent of opening up opportunity for other anglers.

“Bow fishers wanted to target carp, gar, and white suckers on the Lower Pigeon Creek,” Herbst said. “That’s probably the primary angler opportunity that will be lost” with the amended fisheries order.

Commissioner David Cozad proposed an amendment to the fisheries order to keep the unnamed tributary of the north bank of the Coldwater River and Pigeon Creek as regulated trout streams over concerns of insufficient data to remove the designations.

“It may well be with additional data collection and analysis that we may be able to determine that they should be removed” from the list of regulated trout streams, Cozad said at the December NRC meeting. “But given that the commission is to follow science, I’m uncomfortable trying to take those two off the list at this time.”

The NRC tabled the proposal for three months as the DNR worked to collect more water temperature and fisheries assessment data on the two waterways, but ultimately adopted the amended fisheries order, which only removed the trout designation on Cedar Creek.

“We thought the information we had was sufficient to recommend moving away from regulating those streams,” Herbst said.

“In conversations with the commission, they were just hoping for additional fisheries data and we just don’t have it,” he said, adding that biologists were unable to safely enter the creeks.

“Unfortunately the data they were interested in seeing … is just not going to be data we will have available to us in the future.”

Cozad recommended at the December NRC meeting that the DNR develop specific criteria for trout designations to make the process for removing restrictions smoother.

“Unfortunately, in the case of delisting or removing trout streams, we don’t have anything on the books. Not that I’m aware of,” he said. “So I would encourage the department to develop a protocol or procedure for that, including objective measurable criteria, a checklist if you will, that we could use.

“Because I do expect that we will see additional requests to remove designated trout streams from the list,” Cozad said.