Strong winds leave parts of Lake Erie high and dry as water levels drop

Put-in-Bay, Ohio — Corresponding closely with the official arrival of winter, a pre-Christmas “bomb cyclone” wreaked havoc on the highways and gave Lake Erie watchers an unprecedented look at the bottom of many shallow locations that are normally covered with enough water to allow boats to safely pass over.

The Weather Channel named this winter storm “Elliot” and it struck Lake Erie with a vengeance. Overnight between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, temperatures at the South Bass Lighthouse weather station recorded a decline from 42 F to -3 F.

Wind gusts that were recorded there qualified as storm force winds (greater than 58 mph/50 knots) multiple times, peaking a few times at 59 mph and remained at gale wind speeds (greater than 39 mph/35 knots) until finally relaxing its grip somewhat on Christmas Day.

Put-in-Bay Harbor was just one place seen along the lake where the water levels dropped dramatically.

Charter captain Eric Hirzel took some shots within Anchors Away Marina, where he docks; the remaining pools of water in the channels within West Harbor, the high and dry Mazurik and Catawba Island State Park boat ramps, and the cobblestone shoals visible looking toward Catawba Island Club across the cove there.

Whenever the winds are strong enough from the right direction, it causes the water in the lake to tilt in response to the wind.

This wind-driven set up is called a seiche and occurs most often during a southwest or northeast wind that corresponds with the angle of Lake Erie.

As gravity wins out, the returning water causes a sloshing action similar to what is sometimes seen when entering a bathtub. These oscillations can run from 4-7 hours apart.

At the U.S. Coast Guard Marblehead Station, Lake Erie went from 571.80 feet above seas level at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 to as low as 565.52 feet at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, a drop of 6.28 feet.

This exposed all of the lake bottom shallower than that depth, including lots of West Harbor, most of the margins around the Sandusky Bay, many entrances to the popular marinas.

The islands have an angular bedrock orientation, called a cuesta, that has left them with one side having a gentle slope that results in a large margin of shallow water and the other side with steep cliffs of varying heights, depending on which one is being discussed and generally related to its total size.

The seiche event in December is dwarfed by one that occurred in October 1844 when the water levels rose 22 feet at Buffalo, N.Y. A strong southwest wind followed days of strong northeast winds- a perfect combination for rocking the lake back-and-forth.