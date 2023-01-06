Cuffs & Collars: Pennsylvania field reports from Wildlife Game Wardens and Waterways COs (Jan. 6, 2023)

SOUTHWEST REGION



From the Game Commission

• Allegheny County Game Warden Evan McDaniel reports a Pittsburgh resident was found guilty of illegally killing an antlerless deer. Fines were over $1,000.

• Allegheny County Game Warden Evan McDaniel reports multiple deer from Disease Management Areas have been found at local deer processors.

• Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties Game Warden/Land Manger Dan Puhala reports an individual is facing charges for using a controlled substance at a Pennsylvania Game Commission public shooting range.

• Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges have been filed against several individuals for hunting and killing a whitetail within several safety zones.

• Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges have been filed against an individual for possession of a road-killed buck. Bence reminds the public it is unlawful to pick up or possess dead or alive wildlife without securing a permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

• Beaver County Game Warden Michael Yeck reports a county resident pleaded guilty to hunting deer during the regular firearms deer season from an enclosed hunting blind without first displaying the required amount of fluorescent orange colored material on or near the blind. The hunter received an additional warning when he emerged from the blind and it was discovered he wasn’t wearing the require amount of orange on the head, chest and back either.

• Indiana County Game Warden Jon D. Walker reports many tagging violations from the 2022 rifle deer season. “As a reminder, it is our responsibility as hunters to understand and properly display the harvest tags on our harvested animals,” Walker said.

• Indiana County Game Warden Jon D. Walker reports multiple hunters were seen on posted property without permission during the regular firearms deer season. Hunters are reminded that trespassing while hunting is a punishable offense and to secure the landowner’s permission before hunting. In addition, ensure that you receive permission each year as landowners often change without notifications to hunters.

• Somerset County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports the public is encouraged to utilize fresh road-killed deer for consumption if the animal is in good condition. A free permit can be obtained by calling the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s dispatch phone number. The public should be reminded that it is unlawful to possess a road-killed deer without a permit or other lawful means.

• Somerset County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports many hunters were found this year having harvested white-tailed deer but failing to properly notch their harvest tag. In most circumstances, the tags were filled out completely but not notched with the date on the back of the tag.

• Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports there have been numerous CWD violations this year. Individuals are reminded that they can’t feed deer within a CWD Disease Management Area, and they can’t remove any high-risk deer parts from a DMA after they harvest a deer or pick up a roadkill.

• Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges have been filed against numerous individuals for having loaded firearms in or on vehicles during the regular firearms deer season.

• Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports an individual was charged for trespassing while hunting, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and unlawful possession of game or wildlife.

• Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges are pending against a Greensburg resident for killing a protected buck that did not meet the antler restrictions for the area he harvested it.

• Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports trapping season is in full swing and trappers are reminded to follow the maximum 6.5-inch jaw spread limit on foot-hold traps.

Report of the week SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man has been charged with the unlawful attempt to take game and wildlife, hunting through the use of bait, and feeding in a CWD Disease Management Area. He is facing fines in excess of $1,300.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION



From the Game Commission

• Clinton County Game Warden Blaine Groshek reports a good number of deer, specifically large bucks, were harvested in the districts he covers, despite the lack of an acorn crop.

• McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges were filed against a Massachusetts resident for illegally killing multiple antlered deer over a period of two months.

• Tioga County Game Warden Richard C. Lee reports he has filed citations against an individual who shot and killed a doe through the use of a motor vehicle in a campground. He also investigated multiple hunter trespass incidents. “Remember, when hunting big game, you need to possess the big game harvest tag printed on the green HuntFishPA waterproof paper; not printed off a computer,” Lee said.

• Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports multiple individuals have been arrested for carrying loaded firearms in vehicles during the firearms deer season. Individuals face fines of up to $300.

• Clearfield County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports one individual was cited for hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle and shooting from the vehicle, resulting in an illegal deer. Two individuals were cited with driving on roads posted closed to all motorized vehicles. An individual was cited for using an expired harvest tag on a deer he harvested.

• Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports that he came across several unsigned licenses while checking hunters last year. Many of them stated they didn’t have to sign their licenses because they did not harvest a deer yet.

• Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports two individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait in Gaines Township, Tioga County, during the statewide archery deer season.

• Lycoming County Game Warden Andrew Butler reports the many hunters in the woods for rifle season got the deer moving, and he saw many deer while on patrol during the season.

• Centre County Game Warden Lawrence Crimi reports Increased numbers of loaded firearms in vehicles on State Forest roads. Hunters reported higher deer numbers in WMU 2G, and larger bucks harvested during the 2022-23 seasons.

• Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports working with a pest control agent to remove beavers from an impoundment and needing to breach the dam prior to heavy rains that would have resulted in road closures due to flooding.

• Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer had several reports, including a bear killed illegally, a person hunting while on revocation, a person discharging a rifle in a safety zone, a person killing a deer by unlawful methods, a person spotlighting after 11 p.m. with hunting rifles in a vehicle, a person killing an antlerless deer without a tag, people road-hunting with loaded rifles inside vehicles, a junior hunter falling out of a treestand, a deer hunter shooting a bull elk, a person refusing to stop upon activation of emergency lights, the illegal use of e-bikes on game lands, a person trespassing and killing a deer in the landowner’s blind and hunters not wearing orange on opening day of rifle deer season.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

• Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man has been charged with the unlawful attempt to take game and wildlife, hunting through the use of bait, and feeding in a CWD Disease Management Area. He is facing fines in excess of $1,300.

• Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that numerous Bedford County men were charged for hunting through the use of bait.

• York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he was on patrol in southwestern York County during the opener of rifle deer season when he drove past a residence with several people standing around a truck bed that was parked in the driveway. The individuals appeared to be looking intently in the truck bed and one of them was wearing hunting attire. Warden Murphy turned around and speak with the individuals in the driveway. Upon pulling in, he observed a very large buck in the bed of the truck with no tags in the ear. The hunter stated he had purchased his license the evening before but did not have his antlered deer tag to legally tag the deer. The deer was promptly seized, and citations are pending.

• Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports a fire that was caused by a hunter in Carlisle. The young hunter was using a propane heater inside of an enclosed cloth hunting blind. He was able to safely escape with minor burns to his hands, but the fire quickly spread to the grassy fields due to the high speed of winds. The fire department was deployed, and the fire was extinguished before reaching the woods.

• Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports an individual hunting on posted private property. The individual reportedly harvested a deer there the previous day. Dried blood and deer hair was observed inside of the vehicle and a sample was collected from the rear bumper. The suspect denied the deer belonged to him.

Two days later, the K-9 unit was deployed. Blood and a gut pile were recovered, even though it rained between the harvest and the find. Underneath the suspect’s tree stand laid several beer cans and other litter, including two shells. Charges to be filed include trespass while hunting, unlawful deer taken on private property, littering while hunting and providing false statements to a law enforcement officer.

• Snyder County Game Warden Austin Adams reports two persons charged for loaded firearms in the vehicle.