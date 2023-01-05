Great Lakes wind turbines: Green energy answer? Not so fast

If you’ve ever seen the Hoover Dam, the Golden Gate Bridge, or the Panama Canal and considered the cost, engineering, and skills it took to build them and other man-made marvels, it’s easy to believe that constructing a wind energy turbine offshore in the Great Lakes – or a fleet of them – would be possible.

Sure, it’s possible, but why would anyone want to put them there?

The man-made marvels listed above were built in locations where they were needed. Are offshore wind energy turbines needed in the Great Lakes? If so, why?

Would it be less expensive to build wind energy turbines out in the lake than on land? Is there no place left on land to erect wind turbines?

Would they be out of sight and out of mind in the lakes? Easier to maintain?

Is it because they will make more money for the corporations owning them or because they will be more environmentally friendly than land-based turbines?

The answer to all of these questions is, “No!”

Proponents of offshore wind projects say they would, “Provide a reliable source of non-carbon based energy.”

Is that really the reason or is that just an easy way to qualify for government subsidies, grants, and tax exemptions?

Let me be very specific: I’m not anti-wind power. I’m not against any sort of renewable or green energy. But there are concerns over degradation of fish spawning areas and other aquatic habitat, and effects on shore birds, waterfowl, and migratory birds.

If the answer to any of the above questions was “yes,” perhaps I’d change my opinion about building offshore wind farms in the Great Lakes, but the “no” responses are immutable. None of them will ever change to “yes.”

Let me be specific here: setting commercial wind energy turbines in the Great Lakes is a stupid idea and stupid ideas die hard – especially when the government is involved. Not only is the government involved, the U.S. Department of Energy is the origin of the idea.

A Dept. of Energy study in 2014 stated that wind on the Great Lakes has the potential to produce six gigawatts of electricity per year. Many say that study was the starting gun for the Great Lakes Wind Turbine Race.

The pack at the beginning of the race was crowded and most of the participants thought it was going to be a sprint. Soon, after realizing the answers to the above questions was “no,” they realized my opinion was basically correct: It’s a stupid idea.

Sadly, the race continues, but it’s turned into a marathon and the number of participants has dwindled.

The project closest to fruition is offshore of Cleveland in Lake Erie. It’s a tiny project consisting of just seven turbines – it would take more than 3,000 to produce six gigawatts – and it’s still years away from completion. A trip to the Ohio Supreme Court last summer culminated in a positive decision for the turbine industry, but that was just one hurdle. The Icebreaker Wind Project, as it is named, still has dozens of financing, environmental, and court hurdles to clear before the first load of concrete will harden on the bottom of Lake Erie.

Most ominous about this project is its name, Icebreaker Wind Project. The developers are hoping once it goes live, the “ice will be broken” and future projects in other areas in the Great Lakes will slide through the process on the shards of broken ice this project leaves.

Still in the race is New York State thanks to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. It commissioned a Great Lakes Wind Feasibility Study a few years ago.

Originally scheduled to be completed in 2022, it’s been delayed – apparently, the commission’s goal was to produce a document that would show putting wind-factories in their portions of lakes Erie and Ontario to be a terrific idea.

The current economic downturn fueled by the worldwide supply chain issues has, at least temporarily, shut down planning and construction of offshore wind projects around the globe.

Profit margins for these were always thin and based more on government grants, subsidies, and tax exemptions than normal cost benefit equations.

Here’s hoping this will slow the seemingly never-ending race for building stupid wind energy projects in the Great Lakes.