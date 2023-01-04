Cuffs & Collars: Field reports from Minnesota DNR conservation officers

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Anthony Hams spent the week checking ice anglers as the season is in full swing. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of dressed fish on the water, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, angling with extra lines, and littering.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) continued field training with COC Matt Paavola. Time was spent checking angling and snowmobiling activity in the area and on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action for the week included angling with multiple extra lines, overlimit of walleyes, no shelter license, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports significant fishing activity on Upper Red Lake. Angler success was spotty.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports attending a snowmobile safety class in Plummer. Time also was spent checking anglers and snowmobile operators on area lakes and rivers. Various wildlife-related complaints were received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Multiple days of patrol were conducted on Upper Red Lake. Increased angling activity was present with kids having the week off for the holidays. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line on a tip-up. Multiple shelter violations were addressed.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) continued field training COC Znajda. The officers received a report about a shelter going through the ice on Rush Lake. Anglers and snowmobilers are reminded that ice is never safe.

More activity on the lakes and fish in buckets are being seen.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, small-game hunting, and snowmobiling enforcement. Time also was spent conducting deer farm inspections.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time working area snowmobile trails and lakes. Snowmobile clubs have been busy clearing trails after recent heavy snow created some tough conditions. Ice anglers have started to bring permanent houses onto area lakes with cold weather helping to clear up slushy conditions.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) worked a busy holiday weekend checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Fishing success was limited, but mild weather facilitated plentiful recreational opportunities. A few hunters were checked while trying to bag their last pheasants of the season. Violations encountered ranged from transporting loaded firearms to no angling license to possession of drug paraphernalia. CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) focused efforts on snowmobile trail enforcement and fishing through the holiday weekend. Plautz followed up on trapping complaints, coyote-hunting complaints, and more dogsrunning-at-large complaints. Reports about thefts from fish houses were documented, as were thin-ice areas on some lakes.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) investigated complaints regarding fishing, trapping, and shooting from a vehicle. An increase in permanent fish houses on area lakes has been observed with better ice conditions. Enforcement of snowmobile regulations was a priority during the holiday weekend.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent time this week working the heavy angling pressure most lakes are experiencing since the nice weather arrived. Movement on most lakes is very good so wheelhouse anglers seem to be setting up almost everywhere. Citations were issued to some anglers for no license, extra lines, unattended lines and possessing drugs.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) spent time completing various station tasks. A deer farm inspection was completed.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, pheasant hunters, and snowmobile operators. Baumbarger assisted CO Osborne with investigating a complaint of people shooting pheasants from motor vehicles. Additional time was spent working with CO Wood while checking anglers and fish houses on lakes in Stevens County.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Corey Sura (Remer) reports angling activity has increased in

the area since the last cold spell, which helped freeze a lot of slush

on most lakes. Anglers and spear fishers were having moderate success

during the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a

license.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for

the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and

Beltrami county lakes and trails. Enforcement action for the week

included possession of drug paraphernalia, snowmobile/ATV registration

violations, shelter tags, and numerous angling violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time working fishing and snowmobiling

enforcement in the Wadena and Park Rapids stations. Shelter license

violations were common both on unattended portables and permanent

shelters.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked snowmobile, ice angling/spearing, and small-game hunting enforcement.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to work on a background investigation

of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking anglers, and many were

found to have good catches of walleyes. Enforcement action was taken for

angling violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports primarily checking ice anglers.

Anglers had some success. Some enforcement action consisted of

unregistered recreational vehicles, angling with extra lines, angling

without a license, no license in possession, and unmarked/improperly

marked shelter.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports time was spent checking

ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being

caught. Snowmobiling activity is picking up in the area. Enforcement

action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports working area snowmobile

trails this past week and checking anglers on the Rainy River and Rainy

Lake. Simonson also spent time working marten/fisher fur registration in

International Falls and Big Falls.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area lakes and trails

continue to keep snowmobiling and fishing activities at

lower-than-normal levels. Some anglers reported good activity prior to

the weekend, then there was a bit of a lull. Slush continues to be a

problem. Lack of ice on the big lakes continues to limit people from

venturing too far and limits trail connections with area attractions.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports lake conditions remain difficult at best. He

noted little activity on area lakes, with slush, deep snow, and drifting

impacting lake travel. Snowmobile trail conditions remain poor.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time working angling and snowmobiling

enforcement. He also spent time working at the fur registration in Tower

with other COs, resulting in several violations that he had come upon

during the season. Larson also spent time checking anglers in the BWCAW

during the trout opener.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked trapping, angling, and

snowmobiling enforcement. Time also was spent assisting at the furbearer

registration day held in Hibbing. A lengthy trapping investigation

concluded and resulted in charges.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time assisting DNR Wildlife with fur

registration in Eveleth. Several license and site-validation violations

were encountered during the slower-than-normal event. Slush on the lakes

still exists but seems less severe compared with the previous week or so.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Ice anglers reported limited success.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports lake conditions were difficult for traveling with big wind drifts and slush. Violations included angling with no license in possession, failure to display current snowmobile registration, and operating a snowmobile on a roadway.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) worked the BWCAW trout opener with several officers. Hard work was put in by a few anglers clearing portages and fighting deep slush to get to their favorite fishing spots. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobiling violations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports finishing the final phase of field

training with COC Jesse Drown. The officers assisted with fur

registration in Tower. Enforcement action was taken for possession of

illegal-length northern pike, snowmobile registration violations,

altered exhaust, no ski pass, failure to register fishers, and wanton waste.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports a decent amount of snowmobile traffic in the area

throughout the week. Modified exhausts have again made an appearance,

and a few riders were issued citations. Registration violations were

abundant with multiple sleds failing to display both numbers and the

registration stickers. Some nice lake trout were seen on the ice on

Saturday for the BWCAW opener. However, activity was down.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked snowmobiling and angling activity

during the past week. Snowmobile trespass and modified exhausts seem to

be the most common violations encountered so far this season.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers and trappers and monitored

snowmobiling and ATVing activity. Enforcement action was taken for

fishing without a license, numerous no-license-in-possession violations,

and possession of slot fish. One angler was caught with seven lines

down in his wheelhouse. Enforcement action was taken for the extra

lines.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) spent the week finishing field training with COC

Hudson Ledeen. The officers checked several anglers on area lakes,

including the large crowds on Lake Winnibigoshish. Enforcement action

was taken for no shelter tags, illegal-length fish, and angling without a

license.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activities.

Large groups of snowmobile riders arrived in the Grand Rapids area over

the New Year’s weekend.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at a snowmobile

safety class in Hill City. Some of the violations addressed included

speeding on a snowmobile, both snowmobile and ATV registration issues,

and angling without a license.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked a detail for the trout opener in the

BWCAW this past weekend. Mild weather made for a beautiful weekend and a

few fish were on the ice. A district meeting was also attended, and maintenance on equipment continued. Enforcement action was taken for no license in

possession, failure to display snowmobile registration, and failure to

transfer ownership of a snowmobile.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) and COC Cornell spent most of the week on

snowmobiles. They worked snowmobile enforcement, as well as ice anglers.

They investigated an archery deer-hunting case in which the hunter

harvested a deer with the use or aid of bait.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) spent the week checking ice anglers and

monitoring snowmobiling activity, with various ice angling and

snowmobiling violations being found.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports a large permanent shelter was partially submerged on Gull Lake due to thin ice.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christensen spent the week checking

snowmobilers and ice anglers. A detail was worked over New Year’s

weekend in the BWCAW for the trout opener.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity. Conditions were

variable, but mostly rough for getting around. Most anglers were using

snowmobiles and ATVs to get on the lakes.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time monitoring snowmobiling activity

and checking anglers on area lakes. Angling success seemed to pick up on

Lake Mille Lacs in some areas. Griffith would like to remind anglers to

keep ice safety in mind when venturing onto lakes.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping activities.

Several calls were taken about incidental fishers taken during the bobcat

season. An overlimit-of-crappies case was made, along with no fishing

license and shelter tag violations.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and trails for angling

and snowmobiling activities. Westby also helped local agencies with

crashes in the area. Time was spent working from the snowmobile on area

trails, which are mostly groomed.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored snowmobiling activity, checked ice anglers,

issued car-killed deer-possession permits, and assisted trappers with

incidental catches. A vehicle was discovered on the bottom of Platte

Lake by some ice anglers with an underwater camera. It is unknown how

long the vehicle had been there as there was no report filed with local

law enforcement either.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked snowmobilers, anglers, and ATVing activity.

Injured-animal calls were handled.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and

snowmobile riders. Enforcement action was taken for no shelter license,

illegal fish, and no snowmobile registration.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week patrolling for snowmobiling activity.

Krauel also spent time checking anglers on area lakes. Caution should

be used when driving vehicles onto area lakes because ice conditions are

varying greatly and are changing daily.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) spent most of the past week working

recreational vehicle enforcement and checking ice anglers. Enforcement

action was taken for ATV and snowmobile registration issues, riding off

trail, and angling license issues.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking ice anglers. Lerchen also continued working on a big-game investigation.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) patrolled snowmobile trails and checked ice

anglers. Fogarty observed several ice anglers on just about every

fishable lake in the county. The snowmobile trails were busy, and few

complaints were taken.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka and Washington counties for

snowmobiling activity. He also investigated a report of a small-game

violation. Anglers report ice thickness varies. Please remember that ice

is never 100% safe.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) primarily spent time checking ice anglers

locally. The ice remains inconsistent with many areas of slush present

due to the warm weather.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) continued field training with COC Brett

Fox. They spent time doing snowmobiling enforcement and checking

anglers. They also handled calls about trapping nuisance animals,

feeding deer, and accessing lakes from the road right of way.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) worked ice fishing, pheasant-hunting,

snowmobiling, and coyote-hunting activity during the week. Ice

conditions continue to vary from spot to spot on area lakes. Aeration

systems have been started on Rock, Clear, and Lady Slipper lakes in Lyon

County. A talk was given at the Cottonwood Sportsman’s Club meeting.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking hunters and ice anglers.

Nice weather for the archery deer and pheasant season closers revealed

good numbers of deer and pheasants feeding in snow-covered fields.

Anglers are packing onto area lakes but having only limited fishing success.



District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Zachary Larson (Hutchinson) focused patrol efforts this past week on

snowmobiling and ice angling activity. A ride-along was given to an area

high school student who is interested in becoming a conservation

officer.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued with field training COC Mason Bulthuis this

past week. Several TIP calls were fielded regarding deer-hunting and

pheasant-hunting violations. Ice anglers were out in full force locally,

and various violations were encountered. Cases were delivered to

prosecutors for charges stemming from the past deer seasons.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) conducted angler and shelter checks. Aeration systems were inspected.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) spent time working complaints at the end of the

archery deer and pheasant seasons. Fishing activity has picked up. A

call about an eagle with its foot trapped was unfounded. It was simply

an eagle on a deer carcass, struggling to pull off pieces of frozen meat.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) and COC Dustin Roemeling focused on angling and

snowmobiling enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for

snowmobile-registration violations and fishing without a license.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) focused on ATV, snowmobile, fishing, and

small-game hunting enforcement. Pheasant and goose hunting came to a

close this past week.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) patrolled for anglers and predator hunters this week. He also patrolled for snowmobiling activity.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time this week checking ice anglers and

performing snowmobile patrols. Kyllo assisted a homeowner remove a deer

that had gotten its leg stuck in the individual’s retaining wall and

then jumped off the wall, breaking its leg.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) worked a trapping complaint in a city park and deer-feeding violations.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) followed up on a fishing trespass complaint where

the angler admitted to being told to leave the same property when he was

doing the same thing about eight years ago.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) continued field training COC Adam Stennett.

They checked anglers along the Mississippi River and inspected a game

farm.

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked anglers and hunters during the week. Heyn also handled other calls and completed training.

Aviation Section

CO Pilot Tim Gray (Bemidji) flew wolf telemetry flights and checked anglers on area lakes.

NR Pilot Brad Maas (Brainerd) completed a training flight in a helicopter

with one pilot preparing for the upcoming moose survey.

NR Pilot Gracie Zeller (Brainerd) flew a training flight and finished preparations for the moose survey.