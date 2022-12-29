Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 30, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Lee County, While patrolling Lee County near dusk, CPO Engledow observed a vehicle driving out of a field. CPO Engledow pulled into the field entrance as the subject approached the road. CPO Engledow conducted a compliance check and discovered one shotgun cased and another shotgun laying under the cased shotgun not in a case in the back seat of the vehicle (both unloaded). CPO Engledow educated the hunter and issued the hunter a written warning for unlawful transportation of the uncased firearm.

In Whiteside County, CPO Peecher, CPO Zigler, and CPOT Behrens entered a property, suspected of baiting white-tailed deer, in rural Whiteside County. One individual was found hunting directly over a wallow where a salt block had been placed. The physical block was no longer present but the minerals had melted into the soil and were still attracting deer. The individual was issued a citation for hunting over bait and a warning for the unlawful attempt to take white-tailed deer. The public is reminded that it is not only unlawful to bait deer but also unlawful to feed deer.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner and CPOT Martin, while working road hunting detail, observed a vehicle stop on an adjacent road near an open cornfield. The vehicle repositioned itself and began shining the field with its headlights. CPOT and FTO left the area they were sitting in and eventually caught up with the vehicle in violation. CPOT and FTO addressed the issue and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman and CPOT Hahn located a hunter in eastern Lasalle County with a Grundy County firearm deer permit. When contact was made with the hunter, CPOT Hahn asked him what county he thought he was hunting. The hunter stated Grundy County, CPOT Hahn informed him he was 3⁄4 of a mile into LaSalle County. A written warning was issued for the permit violation, a citation was issued for a blaze orange hat violation. The hunter was out the next day hunting with a LaSalle County deer permit.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn and CPO Muntz, Region 1 District 7, patrolled during the first firearm deer season and issued citations and written warnings for hunting by use or aid of bait, unlawful take of white-tailed deer, and transporting uncased/loaded firearms.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Will County, CPO Prasun investigated a complaint of two people hunting Canada geese out of season in central Will County along with one of them hunting on land without permission. Both the hunters were cited for the closed season violation and the second hunter was issued a written warning for the hunting without permission violation.

In Will County, CPO Prasun received a complaint from an eastern Will County resident who found several dead squirrels in their yard. After an investigation into the matter, CPO Prasun determined a neighbor had placed poison in his yard which the squirrels had access to. The person was ultimately issued a written warning for unlawful take of protected species by use of poison.

In Will County, while conducting waterfowl hunting enforcement in central Will County, CPO Prasun checked a hunter who did not have his credentials in his possession. It was also determined he did not have a plug in his shotgun which allowed it to hold more than three shells. The hunter was issued a written warning for the violations.

While conducting waterfowl hunting enforcement in central Will County, CPO Prasun heard a gunshot coming from a wooded area. Upon investigating the circumstances of the shot, CPO Prasun located two individuals leaving the area in a truck. It was determined they were hunting for turkey while using a stolen rifle which was uncased in the truck. They both had suspended driver’s licenses and no FOID cards. The driver of the truck was cited for driving while license suspended.

The passenger was issued citations for hunting turkey with a rifle, a FOID violation, having an uncased firearm in the vehicle, and hunting without permission. The passenger was also issued written warnings for no hunting license, no habitat stamp, and unlawfully hunting without a turkey permit. Additional charges in reference to the stolen gun are pending review by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In Cook County, CPO Hopper was given information on a long-standing case that resulted in the seizure of a crossbow, three cameras, and a 10-point deer rack. Several charges are pending.

In Cook County, CPO Hopper, CPO Vik and CPO Kusta, arrested two individuals on the property without permission based on information from a TIPS report. Eight citations and multiple written warnings were issued.

In Kendall County, Silver Springs State Park site staff found a vehicle license plate on a walking path leading back to a hunting area. CPO Bergland investigated and was able to determine the person responsible. That person was cited for the violation.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Calhoun County, CPO Jansen and CPO Goetten continued an investigation into a Missouri resident hunting deer without a license or permit. He was using his daughter’s free landowner permits and hunting deer over an area baited with corn and a mineral block. During the firearm deer season, the subject was found hunting over the baited area. He was issued several citations and written warnings. His crossbow was seized for forfeiture.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley investigated a poaching case involving an Iowa resident hunting with Illinois resident tags he obtained through his family.

The subject harvested a 10-point buck and a doe. CPO Wheatley was able to compile a large amount of evidence against the subject, and with the help of Missouri and Iowa DNR, CPO Wheatley was able to obtain proof of the kills, including the buck rack. Charges are waiting to be filed against the Iowa man for his actions.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff and CPO Lentz conducted a wildlife check on subjects coming out of a field during the first deer season. The three men were on an ATV and one subject had a loaded, uncased shotgun on the ATV. The men admitted to having a deer at the residence (just down the road). After going to the residence, the CPOs discovered the deer was untagged. Citations were issued for the infractions.

In Scott County, CPO Jansen located a subject hunting in Scott County with a Schuyler County firearm permit. The subject hid a muzzleloader and attempted to deny hunting. After a short interview, the firearm was recovered and the subject admitted to hunting with a Schuyler permit. The subject was cited for a blaze orange violation and hunting without a valid firearm permit.

In McLean County, CPO Workman and CPOT Galvin encountered a non-Illinois resident who was suspected of fraudulently obtaining resident tags, hunting over bait, and reporting harvests under other people. CPO Workman observed multiple salt blocks in front of the tower on scene. CPO Workman conducted an interview and gained a confession of all suspected activity. CPO Workman seized a 10-point buck European mount, a 12-point buck European mount, and a set of 6-point antlers, all fraudulently obtained permits and collected samples from the baited areas.

CPO Workman visited a taxidermist frequently visited by the nonresident and discovered another unlawfully taken deer from 2001. CPO Workman again met with the subject and issued appropriate citations and warnings that were applicable.

In Vermilion County, CPO Sanford and CPOT Post received information an individual had harvested a white-tailed deer using a shotgun, without a valid FOID card in Vermilion County. After a brief investigation, it was determined the individual also committed multiple violations of the Illinois Wildlife Code. Proper enforcement action was taken and a harvested 9-point white-tailed buck was seized as evidence.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers completed a deer investigation that included Missouri. The subject was issued a citation for unlawfully possessing illegally taken deer parts from Missouri and failure to record a deer harvest by 10 p.m. in Illinois. The deer parts were seized and returned to Missouri.

In Gallatin County, CPO Wilkinson, CPO Knop, and CPOT Hubler received a complaint of a vehicle road hunting. The complainant observed three individuals occupying a vehicle and shooting a deer from the vehicle with a crossbow. Wilkinson and Hubler arrived in the area and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was performed. An interview ensued and the individual admitted to shooting a deer from the road. The deer was located and seized as well as the crossbow. Charges are pending.

In Jackson County, while working firearm deer season in Jackson County, CPO Teas observed three hunters in the vehicle in front of him at a stop sign. A gun barrel was also visible in the back window. The vehicle was stopped and a subject from Georgia was cited for having uncased guns in the vehicle.

In Pope County, CPO Vasicek stopped a vehicle in rural Pope County that was shining lights out both sides of the truck to locate wildlife. Subjects were in possession of a firearm. Multiple citations issued.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek wrote multiple citations to Louisiana hunters who unlawfully killed two buck white-tailed deer with a crossbow. No nonresident either-sex deer permits were associated with the kills. Tags from other Louisiana hunters were placed on the bucks, and one was killed on the property without the consent of the landowner.

In Williamson County, CPO Anderson and CPO Johnson issued a hunter nine citations for wildlife code violations. The hunter had harvested an 8-point buck and doe without any license and permits. The hunter also was cited for transporting an uncased crossbow on a public roadway.

In Madison County, CPOT Struble and CPO Goetten assisted Madison County Sheriffs’ Department with a poaching complaint. The suspect and his acquaintances were apprehended in possession of firearms and methamphetamine. The suspected poached deer was not located.

All three suspects involved were arrested on firearm and drug charges. The main suspect was charged as an armed habitual offender(Class X felony).

In Montgomery County, CPO Lentz handled a deer hunting accident in the Coffeen area. The victim unbuckled his safety harness from the tree. As he was beginning to climb out of his deer stand, the lower part of the hang-on tree stand broke causing the victim to fall approximately 15 feet. The victim was airlifted to a medical facility with an apparent hip injury.