Great Northeast Podcast: Remembering Bill Hilts Sr.
In this episode we reflect on the recent passing of Bill Hilts Sr., at age 90, as we feature highlights from a Zoom interview held in late 2021 with the NYS Outdoor Writers Association celebrating Bill’s 90th birthday. Bill was a nationally renown writer and conservationist from the Buffalo region, a co-founder of NYSOWA and former president and board member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America. Bill talks about his time with both writing organizations, including a few laughs along the way and also talks about working with the North American Bear Foundation and the early days of crossbows in New York.
