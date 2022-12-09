CWD confirmed in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

This detection will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln County of North Central Wisconsin. The baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD. The 10-mile buffer around this recent detection includes a northern border near the town of Tomahawk and a southern border near the town of Merrill.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the baiting and feeding regulations webpage.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Lincoln County to help with efforts to identify where CWD occurs on the landscape. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected positive case are especially encouraged to have their deer tested. The collection of CWD samples is essential for assessing the presence of CWD in the deer population across the state.

In addition to submitting samples for CWD testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location near you on the DNR website. Proper carcass disposal helps slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape.

A map of CWD sampling and carcass disposal locations is available on the DNR website.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.