District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) patrolled area wildlife management areas and state parks. Lake of the Woods was still mostly wide open on the west side as of the week after Thanksgiving.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) taught the law and ethics portion of the youth snowmobile safety classes in Warren and Newfolden. He monitored early ice fishing activity.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking muzzleloader and archery deer hunters and anglers. Violations encountered and addressed included possession of northern pike within the protected slot, unattended lines, no ice shelter tag, and angling license violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) worked with other local COs and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve a significant number of anglers who blew away from shore on Upper Red Lake.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) patrolled with COC Paavola for deer-hunting and ice angling activity. Time was also spent following up on bear-baiting and trespass.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked anglers on area lakes. Time was spent following up on deer-season investigations.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers, small-game hunters, and muzzleloader hunters. Cold weather during the week really made an impact on ice conditions, as many lake have 6 inches of ice or more.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) responded to calls of an illegal deer stand and a deer shot from the road and left to waste with its antlers cut off.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing, small-game and deer-hunting enforcement. Ice fishing activity is picking up on smaller lakes.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time checking ice anglers and ice conditions. WMAs and WPAs were patrolled for hunters, including muzzleloader deer and pheasant hunters.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) continued working with COC Fox. Ice anglers were excited to be out, but should continue to exercise caution on new ice. Violations included illegal-length fish on Lake Lida, fishing without a license, and expired ATV registration with machines on the ice.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports following up on hunting complaints, public-access issues and calls of injured wildlife.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) finalized Division training and checked some early ice anglers through the week. Plautz monitored trapping, small-game and muzzleloader activity through the week.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) checked deer hunters and anglers throughout the week. Big-game cases were worked and enforcement action was taken.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) reports a few hard-sided fish houses have been moved out on area lakes.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued field training COC Anderson. The officers worked ice fishing and continued deer-hunting activity in Douglas and Todd counties. A side-by-side ATV went through a popular area lake, highlighting how ice thickness varies.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week working on follow-up investigations, angling, and big-game enforcement.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) spent time completing various tasks for the division.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and pheasant and deer hunters.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked early ice anglers, as well as a handful of hunters partaking in the muzzleloader season. A shining complaint was investigated.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and hunting activity. Hughes reminds people to use caution when heading out onto the ice.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) reports ice conditions in the area continue to range from limited to no ice, to some area lakes having 5 to 7 inches. Additionally, a late-season deer hunt was added to Cross’s station to include deer Permit Area 184, which will be held Dec. 16-18.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked ice anglers. Mathy investigated an incident where three deer carcasses were dumped.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) reports many ice anglers were going out for the first time and had a few fish. He is still seeing some muzzleloader hunters.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports muzzleloader season continues to be slow with few people and minimal harvest. A few animal-related complaints were handled throughout the weekend.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) monitored muzzleloader deer-hunting activity, small-game hunting, and trapping.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored the ongoing muzzleloader season. As snowmobiles begin to be woken up from a summer slumber, operators are reminded to check for registration requirements as well as any maintenance issues that were not taken care of before putting them away.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports outdoor activities were minimal over the week. Newly formed ice is unsafe, and no angling was noted. Complaints continue with regards to the number of wolves and no deer.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked big-game and trapping activity. Time was also spent investigating a trespassing complaint that resulted in criminal charges, and assisting in getting a wounded bald eagle to a rehabilitation facility.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) and COC Coby Fontes gave a presentation on decorative forest products to a group of approximately 100 DNR forest officers. Time was spent on Upper Red Lake for the early ice walleye bite. It resulted in 15 individuals being cited for violations. Most notably, nine people were cited for the possession of an overlimit of walleyes, one person was cited for possessing a fish outside of the slot, and one person was cited for having unattended lines. A total of 42 walleyes were seized during 12 hours of work on the busy lake. Enforcement action was also taken against several individuals for drug-related offenses, which resulted in the seizure of numerous grams of marijuana and several pieces of drug-related paraphernalia.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) reports recent cold weather brought out a few ice anglers. Ice conditions vary, with some lakes still open.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports ice conditions were found to vary wildly from lake to lake. A few second-hand reports of anglers pushing out too early with wet results were heard.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked muzzleloader hunters and anglers last week.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked ice anglers and a few hunters.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area roads and trails. There is still a fair bit of unfrozen swamp, brush, and downed trees on some snowmobile trails and clubs are continuing to get things groomed.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports enforcement action was taken for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for no ID on an unattended fish house. A resource protection notice was issued for fill being placed in a wetland.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked a few early ice anglers. Varied snow and ice conditions have led to clear, solid ice on some lakes, and slush forming on others. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports that stemming from a cease and desist order issued the week before, Hill issued citations for unpermitted public waters work and failure to file a contractor responsibility form after a contractor knowingly conducted unpermitted shoreline/bank work along Lake Superior. Continued investigatory work was done on a big-game case from the firearms deer season.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked muzzleloader deer-hunting and trapping activity this week.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) reports a group of anglers found out the hard way that using only the winch to secure their ATV to their snowmobile trailer was a bad idea. The group made it 10 miles before they realized they had lost an ATV. Luckily, the ATV stayed upright on the highway and didn’t cause any collisions.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) and COC Roemeling spent the week continuing investigations on spruce-top thefts and a big-game-violation case.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked muzzleloader deer-hunting and trapping activity throughout the previous week. Holt continued to follow up on cases from the firearms deer season.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor small-game hunting, muzzleloader hunting, and ice angling activity. Ice thickness varies dramatically.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) fielded TIP calls and continued investigating ongoing calls this week. Enforcement action taken for operating an unregistered off-highway motorcycle.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent time working trapping enforcement. Other activities included checking on decorative material harvesters and following up on a possible trespass violation.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) spent time catching up on training and equipment maintenance. Upcoming snowmobile safety classes were prepared for as well.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Willow River) worked on a special assignment and fielded calls this past week.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) checked deer and grouse hunters this past week, as well as trappers and anglers.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ice anglers are enjoying area lakes that have enough ice to walk on.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters and ice anglers throughout the week.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Photographs of the dogs on the property were used as evidence of the suspected violation.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking small-game and muzzleloader deer hunters.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw more muzzleloader deer hunters compared to last week. He investigated calls of animal carcasses littered on public land.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) reports most local lakes froze over during the week. Anglers were checked and some were starting to use ATVs out on the ice.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) looked into trespassing and deer feeding complaints.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on muzzleloader deer season calls, baiting complaints and trespass issues.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for deer hunters during the muzzleloader season.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes for angling activities. Please use extreme caution on the Mississippi River as there is several open areas and water current is still flowing strong.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, issued car-killed deer permits, and followed up on the deer season.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) took calls concerning tiling in a wetland. It appears the loss of this wetland was not a violation, much to VanderWeyst’s surprise.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) and COC Hams spent time during the week checking pheasant hunters and anglers and following up on deer-hunting related complaints.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers and deer, goose, and pheasant hunters. A TIP call was investigated and Thesing found a hunter who did not validate the tag or register a buck he shot in September.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) checked anglers most of the week. Trespass and injured-animal calls were handled.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) followed up on big-game cases. Krauel also spent time checking area lakes for ice conditions.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week working big-game hunters. Time was also spent teaching at a snowmobile club in North Branch.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for big-game hunters and anglers.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent time following up on a complaint regarding a hunter trespassing and shooting a building. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV on a WMA, trespassing on agricultural land, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) checked anglers on area lakes. Anglers were reporting ice thickness to be around 3 to 4 inches.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) reports violations this week included failure to register a deer as required.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) monitored area lakes for early ice anglers. Mixed results were seen, with enforcement action taken for no license in possession and juveniles without fishing licenses.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) provided a ride-along to a local law enforcement member who aspires to become a CO. Le took enforcement action for illegally parking in a state park and an unrestrained dog.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time monitoring ice conditions around the metro area. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on big-game and angling activity during the week. Training continued with COC Cornell.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake), talked to people gathering decorative boughs from state wildlife management areas. Enforcement action was taken for collecting decorative boughs without a permit, negligent fire and trapping violations.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. They continued working an investigation on a hunter-harassment complaint.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) fielded calls about road right-of-way access to lakes, responded to a trapping complaint and handled injured-animal calls. Arntzen also investigated several TIP complaints.

CO Joseph Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring small-game hunters and muzzleloader and archery deer hunters. An annual aerator inspection at the Minnesota Zoo was completed.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) observed and checked some anglers who began to venture onto the ice. Several calls were fielded from people with game and fish-related questions.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) worked deer-hunting, small-game hunting, and angling enforcement. Enforcement action included violations for not enough blaze orange during the firearms deer seasons.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking hunters. Muzzleloader deer hunters and pheasant hunters enjoyed good hunting weather this week.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working ice fishing, pheasant-hunting, and deer-hunting activity. Assistance was given with a snowmobile safety class in Ghent.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time following up with ongoing deer investigations. K9 Earl spent time conducting evidence searches for game.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Wilmar-West) worked with COC Jesse Drown investigating and following up on numerous small-game- and big-game-related complaints.

CO Cassie Block (Willmar-East) checked small-game and big-game hunters.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) reports failure-to-register-deer cases are still being detected from the firearms deer season. Hunters are reminded of the importance of registering their harvest to make sure it gets done correctly and on time.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson-West) focused his efforts this week on small-game and ATV patrol. Big- and small-game investigations continue.

CO Zachary Larson (Hutchinson-East) followed up on complaints of dumped deer carcasses

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued to work the muzzleloader season. Trespass and TIP calls were fielded and worked.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked small-game and waterfowl hunters. A few muzzleloader deer hunters have been out and have had limited success.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) reports muzzleloader-hunting activity has been slow over the past week. Early ice fishing anglers reported catching plenty of fish, but no northern pike big enough to keep.

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports checking hunters and working snowmobile enforcement.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) spent the week checking pheasant, waterfowl, and deer hunters. Time was also spent patrolling for ATV and snowmobiling activity.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) worked deer hunters and small-game hunters. A few snowmobile riders have been out on private property and in the road ditches, after the area received a few inches of snow.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) continued training COC Adam Stennett. They followed up on a road-hunting complaint.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) patrolled aquatic management areas, wildlife management areas, state parks, and waterfowl production areas.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week patrolling for area angling activity. Time was also spent following up with various complaints from the deer season.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports a slow week. Muzzleloader deer hunters were few and far between. The ones who were out said deer movement was OK, but not great. A shining complaint was worked.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) looked into reports of multiple deer shot and left to waste in the Brownsville area. Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to call the TIP line or Ramaker directly.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) handled deer-hunter-trespass calls and complaints. Deer farm inspections were completed.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester #1) spent time checking small-game and big-game hunters. Multiple questions regarding coyote hunting were fielded. Several possession permits for car-hit deer were issued.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) spent the week training COC Ben Ulrich. They worked muzzleloader deer hunters, anglers and goose hunters. Common violations were insufficient blaze orange, trespass, unplugged shotguns and license violations.

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked mainly deer hunters. Muzzleloader hunters had success driving deer on the river on islands in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed area once the Minnesota duck season was over.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports finishing training with COC Ryan Christenson. Hemker and Christenson spent time working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a waterfowl case resulting in multiple violations.