Oversight on DNR website omits four trapping season dates

A mink stands at attention among the cattails in the snow. The Minnesota trapping season dates for mink was one of four trapping season dates missing from the Minnesota DNR website earlier this week. All four seasons are still either ongoing or scheduled, and a DNR representative said the oversight online would be cleared up shortly. (Photo by Linda Freshwaters Arndt)

St. Paul — Season dates for four trapping seasons were missing from the DNR website earlier this week.

Rest assured, the seasons are still either ongoing or scheduled.

A DNR representative, reached Monday, said the issue would be cleared up shortly.

“There are currently no event listings,” in red and italics was listed under the season dates for marten, mink, muskrat, otter and pine marten seasons.

It’s unclear why there were subheads for both marten and pine marten (pine martens are the only marten species in Minnesota), but both were lacking 2022 season dates.

However, the pine marten season runs in concurrence with the fisher season, which is listed correctly on the same webpage as Dec. 17 to 25. Those two seasons are also enjoyed by many bobcat trappers because that season, while much longer, also kicks off on Dec. 17. That season, which runs through Jan. 22, was listed on the website.

Mink and muskrat seasons are currently underway, running from Oct. 29 to Feb. 28 in both north and south furbearer zones. That is correctly listed in the regulations booklet.

The otter season is also currently ongoing, having started also on Oct. 28 and running through Jan. 2 in both the north and south furbearer zones. That is also correctly listed in the regulations booklet.

Why the dates were omitted from the DNR hunting and trapping seasons webpage (dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/seasons.html) was unclear. The dates are all listed in the 2022 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

Jason Abraham, Minnesota DNR’s season management and regulations specialist, reached Monday morning about the issue said he would be sending a note to the web team to update the website.

“I am not sure they were aware they weren’t showing up on the calendar,” Abraham said. “It is just one of those things. It is an oversight that they will get corrected here shortly.”