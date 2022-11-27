Crazy Pennsylvania weather frustrating for deer hunting

For the serious archery hunter, the period that is the approach of the rut — usually late October until November — and the following couple of weeks that become the true breeding season, are their favorite time to hunt with bow and arrow.

Certainly, there are other serious archery hunters who enjoy the beginning of archery season as their favorite time to be hunting, alluding to facts such as deer not yet being alerted to the presence of hunters, and it also remains an easier period of time to intercept deer heading to feeding spots during daylight hours.

These are good reasons to hunt early in the season. Yet, the majority of bow hunters will be found hunting at later dates, when breeding time is nearing, and with the weather turning colder and more defined.

Thus, by late October my archery hunting time increases.

This year I faced some days of record heat that settled over daylight hours in both late October and well into November. Just seeing deer was a major difficulty, let alone breeding action such as bucks chasing does, or just in the process of searching for a “hot doe” scent. I spent the first week of November hunting every day, except Saturday, not sighting a single deer. The following week I hunted sparingly, but one afternoon in which I did hunt, I was provided with the scene of two smaller racked bucks chasing a doe at a distance. Although it was brief viewing, nonetheless quite enjoyable.

The final week of archery season upstate I went to camp in the Canyon Country of Tioga County. I left home early Sunday — a day allowing hunting — excited with a forecast that called for much colder weather and the good possibility of 1-3 inches of snow a couple days later.

I didn’t hunt Sunday, but I carried a climbing stand to a favorite spot. Along the way I jumped a couple of deer, which added to my anxiety to be hunting Monday.

I saw deer on Monday morning and evening, but nothing close enough to take a shot. Tuesday morning brought a single doe past my stand, but again, too far for an arrow. By Tuesday afternoon it began snowing with heavy flakes, so no hunting. By the time I turned in for the night there was at least 5 inches on the ground, with snow still coming thick.

I awakened early expecting perhaps 6-7 inches of fresh white cover. But in this crazy archery season of weather, there was no more than 3 inches on the ground. Snowing had stopped, and there was a surprising 33-degree temperature on the outside thermometer. Still, I was enthused with the prospect of deer moving about within the new snow cover.

There were no fresh deer tracks when hiking to my stand, but one set of old ones. No deer were seen when sitting for three hours, but there were plenty of snow clumps from warming branches of pine and hemlock hitting my head and body as I sat. Wet, and getting cold, I headed back to my truck along a different route. Jumped six deer — their tracks aiding the number count — out of thick cover. I figured that if they were bedded at that time, the evening hunt would have them moving early, and so I, too, should be early heading to a different spot.

I was early, but the deer were earlier. As the photo above attests, there were a couple of deer already feeding in a field where I planned to be near an edge (the photo only shows one, but another one stood nearby, out of the photo.) Of course, they spooked at my approach, but I still went to the spot. Near darkness a small buck walked past into the field, which I had to spook to head back to camp.

Gun season will be better – hopefully without crazy weather in my Pennsylvania.