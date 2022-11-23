St. Paul Ice Fishing Show Set for Dec. 2-4

St. Paul — St. Paul RiverCentre will once again host the St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show. The show is slated for Dec. 2-4.

This year’s show will feature more than 190 exhibits with products and services for the ice anglers and winter sports enthusiasts. Check out ice-fishing tackle, rods and reels, fish houses, augers, and more. A lengthy list of seminar speakers includes Eric Haataja, Matt Breuer, and Outdoor News staffer “Tackle” Terry Tuma, who will host the “Panfish One-Two Punch” at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, and “Walleye Knockout Patterns” at noon on Dec. 3.

Show hours are 1-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids age 5 and under.

For more information, visit stpaulicefishingshow.com