Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 4, 2022

NORTHERN REGION

Spooner Team/September

Warden Pete Carlson, of Frederic, received information that an individual shot two bears over bait on opening day of the bear season. It was found the hunter shot at a sow that had two cubs with her. The sow then ran off after the shot and, a short time later, a second bear came in. The hunter shot at that bear prior to looking for the first bear. The second bear was never recovered, but the first bear was found dead. Illegal bait was also discovered at the bait site.

Wardens Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, investigated a report of two individuals illegally transporting air conditioner condensers without a permit. They determined the individuals had assisted with cutting refrigerant lines and transported the condensers for business purposes without the required permits.

Warden Loining contacted a subject operating an ATV illegally on a county highway in Barron County where prohibited.

Warden Loining responded to a report of a hunter bitten by a bear while bear hunting. It was determined the hunter was approaching a bear that had been shot, but not mortally wounded, in a cornfield. The bear ran toward the hunter and bit him in the back of his left leg. The bear dragged the hunter to the ground before letting go and running away. The hunter was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor bite injuries to his leg. The bear was legally harvested by the hunting party later that day.

Warden Loining received a call of unattended duck decoys on 10 Mile Creek in Chetek. Loining was able to locate the owner of the decoys in a house about 100 feet east of the decoys and blind. The owner said he was about to go back out hunting and had been hunting about an hour prior to Loining contacting him. The owner said he was unaware he could not leave duck decoys unattended and was warned for the violation.

Warden Loining contacted an off-highway motorcycle (OHM) rider riding on ATV/UTV trails in Poskin. OHM operation is not allowed on Barron County ATV/UTV trails.

Warden Loining contacted a person fishing on the Vermillion River in Barron County. Upon contact it was determined the person did not possess a current fishing license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jon Hagen, of Spooner, and Rick Peters assisted with a call of an erratic driver on Hwy. 77 east of Minong. The wardens assisted a county deputy, who stopped the suspect vehicle. The driver grabbed a loaded pistol from the front passenger seat. Peters physically restrained the driver and pistol. The other officers physically assisted taking the driver into custody. The driver was arrested for OWI and going armed while intoxicated.

While patrolling during an ATV festival near Minong, wardens Hagen and Evan Fox, of Gordon, observed a car being driven on the wrong side of the road as the driver waved out the window while honking the horn with the other hand. The wardens conducted a traffic stop. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested the woman for OWI and possession of marijuana.

Warden Hagen conducted a stop of a UTV being operated on a county road in Washburn County where prohibited. The operator was aware the county road was not a route. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, issued multiple citations to UTV operators for failing to have proper headgear on juvenile occupants riding in their UTVs.

Warden Jesse Ashton, of Luck, contacted an individual hunting deer with a crossbow over bait on opening day of the archery season. There were three illegal bait sites on the property. Baiting was prohibited in Polk County. Ashton determined the individual had placed the three illegal baits and had dumped a 50-pound bag of corn in front of the stand. Ashton also determined the person had harvested a buck and a doe over illegally placed bait in 2021.

Warden Ashton received a call about a person hunting deer over a mechanical feeder in southern Polk County on a small parcel of land. Mechanical feeders are not legal to use. Ashton located the feeder and contacted the person. Ashton found the person had hunted deer and turkeys over the illegal feeder and had shot at, and missed, a turkey with his crossbow.

Warden Ashton assisted a Polk County sportsman club member with the annual disabled deer hunt sight-in and dinner at the Balsam Lake Rod and Gun Club. Approximately 12 hunters attended, sighted-in their rifles and enjoyed venison as part of the pre-hunt event.

Antigo Team/September

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Antigo, assisted the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department with a trespass/dogs-at-large complaint on Lloyd Creek Road, west of Kempster. It was determined several bear hunters were found to be trespassing to harvest a black bear. The deputy issued a trespass citation to one of the individuals involved.

Warden Dahlquist responded to a call of a possible undersized black bear harvested by a bait-sitter. Dahlquist met the caller and hunter at the Antigo DNR office and conducted an investigation into the size of the bear. It was determined the hunter harvested a juvenile bear measuring approximately 38 inches. Following the contact, a citation was issued for harvesting an undersized bear.

Wardens Kurt Haas, of Medford, and Aaron Koshotka, of Hayward, contacted a man who was sitting in his ground blind two hours past shooting time on private land in Sawyer County. The man had his thermal scope illuminated with his rifle loaded and sitting a tripod stand in his blind. The man admitted to waiting for a bear that was more than 500 pounds. The man had an illegal bait and later admitted to shooting a bear the previous year with no license and filling a relative’s tag. Enforcement action was taken for the illegal harvest of the past year’s bear. No warnings or citations were issued for sitting in his stand two hours past shooting time due to the scope being of thermal nature.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team / September

Warden Chris Kratcha, of Door County, received a complaint of trees being marked with paint at Potawatomi State Park. Upon investigating, Kratcha found more than 300 trees with paint marks on them. While documenting the damage, Kratcha came upon a person who admitted to blazing his own trail on state land.

Warden Kratcha, one week prior to the archery deer opener, observed a person walking out of the Gardner State Wildlife Area with an empty, rolled-up apple bag. Upon contact, the person admitted to placing approximately 10 gallons of apples beneath the trees the person intended to use for his archery deer hunt.

Wardens Marcus Medina, of Green Bay, and Molly Detjens, of Wautoma, patrolled duck hunters and encountered two groups with violations. Medina came upon one individual who had a gun capable of holding more than three shells and did not have a state waterfowl stamp. About the same time, Detjens contacted a group and found one individual also did not have his state stamp, nor a small game license or HIP certification. Added to that, the boat the group of hunters was using was unregistered.

Peshtigo Team/September

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Shawano, attended the annual J&H Youth and Ladies Day event. Schraufnagel met with the public and answered questions.

Warden Schraufnagel attended the Navarino youth education day and spoke with the students on ATV, boat, and snowmobile safety.

Wardens Tim Werner, of Crivitz, and Jane Voskuilen received a report of an individual encroaching on the Peshtigo River State Forest. The individual had cut numerous trees, planted a food plot and had constructed a permanent box blind on state property. Contact was made with the responsible party and numerous citations were issued.

Over Labor Day weekend in the Crivitz area, wardens Werner and Voskuilen were busy with numerous off-highway vehicle issues. The wardens dealt with several alcohol related issues regarding OHV operations. Numerous citations were issued.

Wautoma Team/September

Warden Ben Mott, of Wautoma, contacted an individual for shooting over an hour before the Wautoma shooting range opened.

Wardens Mott and Jon Kaiser, of Waupaca, followed up on a call of someone shooting a sandhill crane. The investigation determined a hunter shot the sandhill crane while waterfowl hunting and attempted to dispose of it through another in the hunting party prior to contact with the wardens.

Wardens Jeff Nieling, of Fremont, and Jon Kaiser joined officers from the Clintonville and Manawa police departments for the Cops @ Culvers event to raise money for the Police Lights of Christmas Program.

Wardens Nieling and Kaiser joined DNR wardens from other teams to patrol the northern duck opener. Many contacts were made and enforcement action was taken for hunting without small game license and HIP survey, PFD and boat registration violations, and loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Warden Kaiser followed up on multiple baiting complaints in Waushara and Waupaca counties. One individual had previously been cited for unlawful baiting. Another individual was found to have harvested a buck over an unlawfully baited area.

Wardens Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, and Jeff Nieling were on patrol for boating and fishing on the Wolf River when they observed an individual shore-fishing from an uncommon location. The wardens contacted the person, who said he was fishing with a companion just upstream. Kernosky recognized the name and knew the companion’s privileges were revoked for illegal night hunting. Upon attempting contact, the wardens found the person had fled the area into the marsh, leaving his fishing pole behind.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/September

Warden Richard Maki, of Chippewa County, and James Mosel, a community service officer, patrolled the early teal/ goose opener at the Ohmart wetlands in Chippewa County. Maki and Mosel came upon a person who had finished his hunt, and then returned to harvest rice without a permit.

Wardens Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, and Maki were patrolling for duck hunters when they observed a group on state land in an illegal waterfowl blind. The wardens contacted the group and learned all three hunters were hunting and had shot a goose. Two of the hunters had no licenses and the third did not have a statewide goose permit.

Wardens Clayton Peters, of Chippewa County, and Tim Aspenson, of Taylor County, patrolled opening day of the early teal season. They observed a hunting group shoot early and heard another group nearby talk about having shot ringneck ducks. The wardens contacted the groups as they exited the marsh. The group observed shooting early said they’d shot gadwalls, which they hid in their boots. Another group also admitted to having shot ringnecks.

Wardens Kyle Ziembo, of Marathon County, and Kevin Christorf and Adam Hanna, both of Clark County, investigated a complaint of a large buck being shot in a state wildlife refuge in Marathon County. The wardens found the buck had been harvested legally, however, they found numerous other violations, including numerous waterfowl being shot during the closed season (summer), the killing of multiple hawks, a sandhill crane, songbirds, and turkeys. Some of the animals were shot using .22 caliber rifles.

On the second day of the of the teal season, wardens Kyle Ziembo, of Marathon County, Kevin Christorf, of Clark County and Barry Fetting contacted several waterfowl hunters at the McMillan Marsh following a complaint from a citizen. Several violations were found in regard to shooting before hours, failure to plug shotgun, hunting without licenses, and for killing and hiding illegal ducks.

Warden Jake Bolks completed another investigation into an individual who been issued multiple citations for illegally cutting freon lines this summer. Bolks learned the individual had been driving some distance in an attempt to hide evidence of violations. Bolks also found that the individual’s friends had been helping. Bolks issued additional citations to the original violator and other violators.

Warden Bolks was patrolling when he contacted a bear hunter near the end of shooting hours. The person said he had just shot a bear, but had yet to track it. Bolks noticed the individual did not have the carcass tag, as required, and the bait site was not properly cleaned. Bolks assisted with tracking the bear and found it to be of legal size. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks was contacted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department about an individual who dumped gray/black water out of a fifth wheel camper along Otter Creek in Eau Claire County. Bolks followed up and learned the person decided not to legally dump his tanks at Camping World because he was not a member, and it would have cost $15. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks saw an illegal bait pile in the woods as he performed license checks of those fishing along the Chippewa River. Bolks contacted those fishing and found they had their license, as required. Bolks asked about the bait and the individual said the corn, bird seed and mineral block were old, and they were just getting a rid of them by throwing it away near the deer stand. Enforcement action was taken.

Lower St. Croix Team/September

Warden Madison Bryan, of St. Croix County, received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Willow River State Park. The vehicle had been parking in an unusual area for the past two days. Bryan contacted the driver, who stated he parked there because he was bear hunting. The individual was hunting during the closed state park hunting season, in an area which is always closed to hunting, he would have been shooting toward houses and a hiking trail, and with Culver’s chicken tenders and butter burgers as bait.

Warden Bryan received a report of captive wild Canada goose at a farm. Bryan contacted the farmer who stated he captured the goose from the pond on his property so his children could play with it. He had the goose in a pen since it was a gosling this spring. The goose was turned over to wildlife staff.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, patrolled the Chippewa State Trail and contacted a person walking with an orange vest and a scoped rifle. During the contact, McDermid learned the person was squirrel hunting. The squirrel hunting season was not yet open.

Warden McDermid assisted the Menomonie Fire Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department on a search/rescue of a person after a canoe capsized on the Red Cedar River. McDermid searched along the river and state trail. Menomonie Fire Department personnel located a boat in the water and found the person clinging to an overturned tree in the river.

Wardens Joe McMahon and Kyle Kosin, both of Pierce County, and Nate Ackerman, of Pepin County, responded to a call of an individual illegally harvesting ginseng on state lands. They contacted the man at his vehicle. He denied digging ginseng, but was found to be in possession of ginseng harvested on state lands. The wardens also uncovered ginseng violations from last year.

Warden McMahon contacted duck hunters at the Bay City launch on the Mississippi River. McMahon found one of the hunters had a loaded shotgun with three shells in the gun while the boat was under way.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, contacted an individual hunting over corn and mineral on opening morning of the archery deer season. The individual first denied placing the bait and then said he put it out to give a relative a good hunting experience. Redemann noted the hunter was alone and didn’t have the relative along.

Warden Redemann located an illegal treestand in the Muddy Creek Wildlife Area with sharp spikes welded to a locking swing-arm above the seat. The spikes were designed to unlock and swing out of the way when the treestand owner came to hunt. Treestands aren’t allowed to be left overnight on state properties south of Hwy. 64.

Warden Redeman worked with DNR water management in response to an illegal drawdown of Elk Creek Lake. The lake was abruptly drawn down to make dam repairs and caused concerns over impacts to Elk Creek, a Class II trout stream. DNR approval is required for drawdowns and are to be done at controlled rates to prevent negative impacts to waterways.

Mississippi River Team/September

Wardens Matt Groppi, of La Crosse County, and Tyler Strelow were on patrol during the teal and early goose season. The wardens observed a hunter on the

La Crosse River in a boat with a companion who was not hunting. The two appeared to be smoking marijuana and then departed in the boat after the close of hunting hours. The wardens contacted the two at the landing and they denied smoking anything. The two smelled like burnt marijuana. Groppi administered field sobriety tests on the boat operator, who was also the one with the shotgun and who had been hunting. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment and the person was arrested for going armed and operating a motorboat with a detectable amount of a controlled substance in his blood. The person was transported to Mayo Hospital in La Crosse for a legal blood draw, then was booked into the La Crosse County jail.

Wardens Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, and Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, were working waterfowl enforcement when they contacted a group who stated they were just scouting but later stated they would hunt if they found birds. It was found that one of the individuals had a loaded shotgun in the boat while it was being operated, and the gun was capable of holding more than three shells. It was also found that the boat had no life jackets on board and had not been registered.

Wardens Jensen and Groppi investigated illegal dumping at Round Lake. The wardens found that the individual responsible for the illegal dumping was also involved in illegal activity at Perrot State Park. Additionally, the wardens found the individual had been hunting and fishing while his privileges were suspended and he had failed to register deer.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, of La Crosse County, and Heath Hampton investigated five persons fishing from shore on Pool 9 of the Mississippi River near Genoa. It was found all five were not residents of Wisconsin and they were knowingly fishing without licenses.

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, investigated a fishing harassment complaint on a trout stream near Cataract. The stream meanders through private land and the landowner, who assumed that he knew the law, screamed at an angler standing in the stream and lawfully fishing. The landowner told the angler he was trespassing and to leave. The landowner escalated the interference by jumping into the stream and getting within three feet of the angler while continuing to tell the person to leave. The angler stopped fishing and left the area. Modjeski contacted the landowner and explained the law. A citation was issued for interfering with lawful fishing.

Wardens Shawna McDowell, of Viroqua, and Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with an individual who was hunting ginseng and had an illegal drug on his person. There was another individual hiding in the woods, but was found by the wardens. This second individual had an active arrest warrant. Both persons were arrested on illegal drug and warrant charges.

Warden Vong Xiong, of Jackson County, investigated an illegal waterfowl hunting complaint in Jackson County. Enforcement action was taken against a person who admitted to shooting ducks 30 minutes before sunrise, shooting at several groups of teal, and throwing the teal into the marsh since the teal season was closed.