Long Show: Heat, drought and deer hunting

Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the broadcast talking plans for the Nov. 5 firearms deer hunting opener in Minnesota. A consistent theme for hunters this fall has been heat and drought, and there’s discussion about how some hunters allowed their deer to spoil during the recent, warm antlerless deer-hunting season. Other topics include a potential new Lyme’s Disease vaccine and a Minnesota 2022 black bear harvest update. Tony Peterson then joins the broadcast with top tactical ideas for folks heading out for what may be a warm deer opener. He recommends finding “micro-climates” for bucks and low-pressured hunting areas where deer will be hiding. Tim Lesmeister then jumps in to talk best bullets for deer hunting, knowing your target (including knowing the difference between elk and deer, and using metal detectors to check game for pellets) … and monitoring tournaments. They also share the story of the new state-record hybrid sunfish.