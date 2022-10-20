New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 21, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season dates in general vary across New York.

Oct. 21: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season concludes.

Oct. 25, Nov. 1 & Nov. 10: Several trapping seasons begin (see Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide).

Oct. 28: Southern Zone (excluding NYC, Long Island) fall turkey season concludes.

Oct. 22: Northern Zone regular big game season begins.

Banquets/Fundraisers

JAN. 14, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott. Info: 413-244-2304

SHOWs

Oct. 30: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall, Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

DEC 4: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com

JAN 7-8, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Building, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-15, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Jan. 14-15, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, The Knights, Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 20-22, 2023: 29th Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 26-29, 2023: New York Sportsman’s Expo, N.Y.S. Fairgrounds, Syracuse. Info: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

FEB. 5, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Firemens Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 16-19, 2023: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls Convention Center. Info: www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 24-25, 2023: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Moose Lodge, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: www.adkshow.com.

March 2-5, 2023: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: www. suffern.sportshows.com.

March 10-12, 2023: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. Info: www.kesslerpromotions.com.

March 25-26, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.