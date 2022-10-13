The Great Northeast Podcast: Buck talk with Todd Mead

It’s time to talk whitetails and New York Outdoor News Editor Dan Ladd digs into the archives and pulls out a Facebook Live interview from a year ago with author, blogger and New York Outdoor News contributing writer Todd Mead, who discusses early-season scrape hunting strategies, in-season scouting and making the most of your trail camera data. He also offers some tips for hunters heading to the Midwest and shares his observations from years of hunting mountain bucks in the Adirondacks.