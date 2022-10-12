Potential State-Record Muzzleloader Black Bear

ONE FOR THE BOOKS? Jesse Koskiniemi, of Nimrod, shot this 685-pound (615 pounds field-dressed) black bear while using a muzzleloader in Wadena County on Oct. 3. The bear had a green score of 219⁄16. Currently, the largest bear taken via muzzleloader in Minnesota scored 208⁄16. Koskiniemi plans on a full-body mount of the recently killed bruin. Both bears will be on display at the 2023 Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic in Shakopee in March. Koskiniemi currently is the firearms (rifle) state record holder for a bear he shot in 2017 that measured 2210⁄16 (inset).

Photos courtesy of Jesse Koskiniemi