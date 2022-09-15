Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – September 16, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

SEPT. 15: Betchel & South Mt. RGS chapters banquet at 6 p.m. at Gouglersville Fire House, Reading. For more, call 862-266-7949.

SEPT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Town Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Tri-Town VFD, Ulysses. For info, 814-203-7615 or www.whitetailsunlimited.com

SEPT. 22: French Creek Valley Ducks Unlimited membership banquet at Kelly Ballroom, Cambridge Springs. Doors open 5:30; dinner 7 p.m. For more info, 814-490-4003.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited McKean County and Smethport Trap Team Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Smethport Fire Dept. For info, 814-368-0527.

Oct. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County Pistols, Purses & Sportsman’s Bingo 2 p.m. at Coudersport VFD. For info, 410-322-4610.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Deer Camp banquet at 4 p.m. at Smithfield VFD, Huntingdon. For info, call 814-935-6444.

OCT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Dauphin Co. & Central Pa. Rifle Club Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Valley Lighthouse, Lykens. For more, call 717-319-8225.

SHOWS

SEPT. 17: Alburtis Sportsman Flea Market, Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86 from 8-1 at Alburtis Rod & Gun Club. Call weekdays 6-9 p.m. 484-602-0674.

SEPT. 21: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League 65th annual banquet 6:30 p.m. at Berlin Community Building, Berlin. For info, Rick, 814-267-6324.

Archery/ShootS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m.; Wednesday nights through Sept. 14 6-8 p.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tuesday Open Trap.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: NRA silhouette shoots third Saturday of each month through Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at club. Call 412-384-4747.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: first Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: Third Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. through September. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles. 7 a.m.-noon Sundays. For more info, call 610-287-8850.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Nescopeck Hunting & Rifle Club: Third monthly American Rimfire Association Match, 8 a.m. at the club. For info, 570-239-0072.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For more info, call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club, Johnstown: 3D shoots 7-3, Sept. 25. Night shoot dusk to midnight Aug. 27. Call 814-619-5729.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

Thunder Ridge: Sporting clays fundraiser shoot at Middlebury Center. Adult, youth teams. Call Ron 570-220-8921 or Jay 570-753-5260.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.