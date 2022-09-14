Early archery season coming soon in Pennsylvania

For those archery deer hunters eager to get into the woods and field edges to try his or her luck at filling a 2022 tag, parts of the southeastern and western sections of the state open the archery season early compared to the rest of the state.

The Saturday Sept. 17 opener for wildlife management units 2B, 5C and 5D gives a two-week head start for archery hunters to secure some early venison for their freezers in areas basically considered developed — but not fully — that run relatively near the cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, plus other urban settings.

Those hunters holding an antlerless deer tag for these units can legally take an antlerless whitetail with each tag, plus a legal buck during this two-week time frame. For those hunters without an antlerless tag, legal bucks remain fair game.

One aspect of being outdoors during this early season for archery hunting that hunters can count on is warm weather, and exceptionally lush conditions in fields and woodlots as undergrowth and tall timber hold most, if not all, of their leaves.

With teeming undercover, one must consider that deer are able to sneak past a hunter in unusually close proximity, most often without a hunter being able to spot the deer. To help with this problem, hunters should consider their choice of hunting spots carefully, looking for openings in forest cover, well-used trails within woods settings or edges from woods to fields. These choices will allow for better shooting chances, ones that allow for a clean kill.

As for weather, without a doubt, hot days are difficult to sit for long periods. Be sure to have ample water on any hunt. And being this early in the season, there always remains the threat of dangerous thunderstorms, some of which can approach quickly. Always keep an eye on weather patterns, and be aware of potential storms.

Another thought to consider during this September season when afield is bugs. Without doubt, they’ll be abundant and pesty. It is counter-productive to cover oneself with bug spray, as the nose of any deer can easily detect the odor these protective mists leave on skin and clothing.

The best choice is full-length sleeves, gloves and even face nets to cover any exposed skin. Easing the problem of insects nipping at your body will allow for a hunter to remain still — certainly an important part of being a deer hunter with a bow.

It’s been a long time since last year’s deer season ended. If you live within, or even close to these management units, this coming Saturday allows for a great opportunity to return to deer country, and once again “be in the mood” for deer hunting.