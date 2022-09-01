Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 2, 2022

DISTRICT 1

Conservation Officer (CO) Brian Lasanen was on patrol in Houghton County when he observed a vehicle veer off the road and into the grass before continuing back onto the roadway. CO Lasanen was able to get a radar reading of 77 miles per hour (mph) on the vehicle. A traffic stop was made and while talking with the driver CO Lasanen observed signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs) were conducted, and the subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). There were three children in the vehicle with the driver. The subject was lodged in the Houghton County Jail on charges of OWI, child endangerment-OWI, and driving while license suspended.

CO Byron Parks and Corporal Thomas Peterson of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (LED) Great Lakes Enforcement Unit (GLEU) patrolled Houghton and Ontonagon counties on Lake Superior. The COs checked a fishing boat, near the mouth of the Ontonagon River, which had 14 fishing lines out. When checked, it was discovered that three of the five subjects had not purchased fishing licenses, making them eight fishing lines over the limit. The COs took enforcement action for fishing without a license and for fishing with more than three lines.

DISTRICT 2

CO Brandon Maki responded, along with Sergeant (Sgt.) Mark Zitnik, to a fire that escaped around the 12 Mile Beach area off H 58 near Grand Marais. It was feared that the fire might begin to travel quickly. Sgt. Zitnik and CO Maki stood by if evacuations of nearby residences/camps needed to occur. Fortunately, the DNR fire crews were able to contain the fire quickly and control it.

COs Steve Butzin and Chris Lynch conducted a hunter safety field day with the assistance of DNR staff Jo Ann Alexander. The successful class resulted in 32 students receiving their hunter safety certificates.

CO Robert Freeborn received a complaint from a swimmer who had found part of a human skull in Indian Lake. Upon investigating, it was determined that it was indeed a human skull and appeared to be very old. The skull was turned over to the MSP where it will be sent to the lab for aging as well as DNA tests. The investigation is still pending.

COs Justin Vinson and Cole VanOosten responded to a complaint of barking dogs at a state forest campground. Upon arrival, it was determined that the owner of the dogs was en route to pick up the hunting dogs. As the owner arrived, the COs contacted him and determined he had numerous outstanding warrants and did not have a driver’s license or insurance for his truck. The man was arrested and lodged in the Luce County Jail for the warrants and a report was generated requesting charges against the man for operating without a license and without insurance. The dogs remained in the custody of the other campers.

COs Mike Olesen, Cole VanOosten, and Todd Sumbera responded to a call of a missing angler who had failed to return from the previous day of fishing on a remote stream in northern Luce County. The missing man was found safe after a brief search of the area. Other than spending the night in the woods, he was in good health. The COs were assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MSP, and Luce County Sheriff’s Department.

DISTRICT 3

CO Kyle Cherry responded, along with an MSP trooper, to a report of a three-car traffic crash with injuries in Otsego County. Two of the three involved parties were uninjured and the third was transported by EMS to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.

CO Tom Oberg participated in the 57th Alpenfest Grand Parade in Gaylord. CO Oberg was one of the four law enforcement vehicles in the parade that represent the four law enforcement agencies that serve within Otsego County. The agencies included the Gaylord City Police Department, Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, MSP, and Michigan DNR.

CO Tom Oberg met with the Skegemog Raptor Center to release a bald eagle back into the wild after it went through months of rehabilitation. COs Oberg and Kyle Cherry recovered the eagle back in early April as it was found extremely ill. CO Oberg transported the eagle to the Skegemog Raptor Center in Traverse City, where it has been recovering since its capture. The 22-year-old bald eagle had very toxic levels of lead poisoning but luckily was able to make a full recovery. CO Oberg met with the Skegemog Raptor Center off Old State Road near Turtle Lake Road in Otsego County to release the eagle near the area from which it was recovered. It was a public event and many people attended to watch.

COs Paul Fox and Dan Liestenfeltz took part in a large-scale training exercise at the US Oil Facility near Rogers City. The training was to emulate a large oil spill into the waters of Lake Huron. Numerous local, state, and federal agencies were involved with the training. Crews practiced boom deployment and containment exercises. The COs were part of an on-the-water perimeter security.

DISTRICT 4

CO Josiah Killingbeck responded to an ORV crash on ORV trails in Lake County. No injuries were reported but CO Killingbeck determined that one of the ORVs had been operating on the inside of a blind curve and not on the proper side of the trail which is how a head-on collision occurred. A report is being submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for careless ORV operation.

CO Ben Shively responded with the MSP and Oceana County Sheriff’s Office to an unknown plane crash in Oceana County. The caller reported hearing a loud boom behind his residence in a wooded area and when he went out, observed pieces of a plane in the woods. CO Shively arrived with the MSP and searched for survivors, but it quickly was determined there were none. CO Shively assisted with taping off the crash scene, scene investigation, and identification of the aircraft. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two individuals had taken off from the Oceana County airport approximately one and a half miles away and had descended at a steep angle and crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board responded to the scene the following morning.

CO Ben Shively heard a medical call dispatched to EMS about a subject staying at a local campground who had cut his leg, was on blood thinners, and they were unable to stop the bleeding. CO Shively was two miles away and responded to the campsite and contacted the subject. A neighboring camper had applied a towel to the wound and was applying direct pressure. CO Shively was able to apply a trauma gauze to the wound to better absorb the blood loss until EMS arrived. The subject was transported to the hospital.

DISTRICT 5

COs Tyler Sabuda, Kyle Bader, Phil Hudson, Ben McAteer, Breanna Reed, Charlie Jones, and Sgts. Brian Olsen and Mark Papineau participated in the 2022 Academy of Natural Resources held at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Crawford County. The COs instructed a group of educators from around the state on the duties of a conservation officer. By the end of the day, the educators were able to complete two real world law enforcement scenarios where they played the role of a conservation officer.

DISTRICT 6

CO Mike Eovaldi was on patrol in Port Sanilac when he was flagged down by a male on the pier. The male stated that his neighbor had jumped in the water and was not able to swim. CO Eovaldi retrieved his issued rescue throw bag and ran out onto the pier where he located the male unconscious and face down in the water. CO Eovaldi removed his duty gear, entered the lake, and towed the unconscious male to shore using techniques learned in water safety training. CO Eovaldi and Port Sanilac Fire/EMS began CPR until he was transported to the hospital. A pulse was regained on scene and during transport; however, the male later passed away at the hospital.

CO Mark Reffitt spoke with an individual who had allegedly been the victim of angler harassment while fishing from a boat on a public lake in Montcalm County. The complainant stated that an individual had told him he was not allowed to fish on the lake as there were already too many anglers on the lake. When the complainant refused to stop fishing near the individual’s private lakeshore, the subject took to a watercraft to create a wake around the victim’s boat, interrupting his fishing activity. CO Reffitt interviewed the subject and informed him of Michigan’s angler harassment laws and advised him that people were allowed to fish in the lake.

DISTRICT 7

CO Joshua Salas was checking fishing licenses at the Austin Lake boat launch when he encountered an individual fishing who provided a false name and date of birth, and then attempted to flee. A short scuffle between the CO and the individual occurred before the subject was able to enter his vehicle and flee the scene. The CO pursued the subject in his patrol truck before losing sight of the individual after the suspect drove through residential yards with his vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located abandoned a short time later by local law enforcement. Through an investigation, CO Salas was able to positively identify the suspect and a report has been submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges.

CO Sam Schluckbier was on patrol when he passed a motor vehicle heading in the opposite direction. While passing, he observed a small child hanging out the driver’s side window. CO Schluckbier immediately turned around and conducted a traffic stop. While approaching the vehicle, the driver was yelling out the window. She was claiming her 1-year-old son was choking and that is why he was not in his child restraint. The young child appeared happy and healthy while playing in the front seat. CO Schluckbier addressed the safety concerns and educated the mother on proper seat belt placement and installment. Enforcement action was taken for endangering the child while operating a motor vehicle.

CO Anna Cullen was investigating a squirrel shooting complaint in Muskegon Heights. After contacting the complainant, CO Cullen attempted to contact the suspect, who was a neighbor. The suspect advised he was unaware of the violation, but his neighbors were “out to get him.” CO Cullen pointed out the multiple dead squirrels in the yard, but the suspect was not sure how they got there. CO Cullen asked for a form of identification from the suspect, who refused at first, but then reluctantly gave CO Cullen his name. Once his identity was confirmed, it was found he had two active warrants out of Muskegon. As a result, CO Cullen lodged the individual in the Muskegon County Jail.

DISTRICT 8

CO Ed Rice was patrolling Hillsdale County when he observed a truck and camper in a ditch near a state game area. CO Rice did not observe anyone in or around the vehicles. CO Rice ran the vehicle’s license plate and determined the vehicle was stolen out of Hillsdale County. The registered owner was notified with the vehicle being towed and turned over to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

DISTRICT 9

CO David Schaumburger observed a vehicle leave the Riverview boat ramp full of weeds on his trailer. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and attempt to remove any weeds from his trailer. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was cited for traveling away from the boat ramp with “aquatic hitchhikers.”

COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were checking anglers at a public launch in Macomb County. One angler was getting his fishing license and started smoking marijuana right in front of the COs. CO Deppen questioned the angler, “So you are really going to smoke marijuana right in front of me?” The man exhaled into CO Deppen’s face saying, “It’s legal bro!” The angler was issued a citation for use of marijuana in public.

While patrolling and checking fishing activity in Marysville, CO Sydney Griffor checked a vessel at the Marysville boat launch and spoke with an angler that caught his limit of walleye. CO Griffor asked the angler if she could measure his fish, he stated she could, then he began to act nervous. While measuring the walleye, CO Griffor discovered one walleye was undersized, measuring just over 14.5 inches long. CO Griffor seized the illegal walleye and gave the angler a citation for possession of undersized walleye.

CO Kris Kiel was checking walleye boats coming off the Black River early in the morning and contacted two anglers with their limit of 12 walleye. While measuring the fish, CO Kiel found two of them to be under the 15-inch minimum. A citation was written for possession of an undersized walleye.

CO Sydney Griffor patrolled a handful of boat launches in St. Clair County on a Saturday. She gave out several free drink coupons for McDonald’s to children that were wearing PFDs while on the boat. CO Griffor checked many anglers throughout the day as well. While checking an angler in Clay Township, she observed his fish basket was full of panfish, smallmouth bass, and pike. The angler had two northern pike that appeared to be much shorter than 24 inches. CO Griffor measured both pike which ended up measuring 18 inches and 21 inches. The angler was advised the pike needed to be at least 24 inches long to keep. CO Griffor gave the angler a 2022 fishing guide and a citation for possession of northern pike less than 24 inches.

While working an evening shift on Belle Isle, CO Jacob Daniel checked an angler with 23 panfish over the limit and a largemouth bass under 14 inches. The angler was issued a citation taking an over limit of panfish and taking a bass under 14 inches.

CO Dan Walzak responded to a two-car crash on Belle Isle. Upon arrival, CO Walzak observed that only one vehicle was present. The driver of the lone vehicle told CO Walzak that the other vehicle had left the scene. CO Walzak is working on finding the driver of the second vehicle, who is allegedly from out-of-state. A crash report was taken.

During her Belle Isle shift, CO Ariel Young observed a vehicle travelling down the roadway with two young children standing through the sunroof. CO Young initiated a traffic stop where the driver stated that they did not know that seatbelts were required to be worn in the park and was unaware that the children needed to be buckled up. After discussing the numerous safety reasons why, the young children needed to be properly restrained in the motor vehicle, CO Young issued a citation for failing to have the children in the proper safety seats and seatbelts.

Great Lakes Enforcement Unit

Cpl. Troy VanGelderen responded to the White River in Oceana County for a call of a subject that was four hours past due from his kayak trip. Cpl. VanGelderen and a sheriff deputy took kayaks down the river in search of the subject. The subject eventually was found on land along the Muskegon/Oceana County line. He had missed his takeout point.