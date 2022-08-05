Black Pepper Goose and Asparagus Stir Fry

Photos and recipe by Adam Berkelmans

Serves: 4

Time to cook: 30 minutes + 30 minutes marinating time

This stir fry is the perfect answer to a busy weeknight when you want healthy wild game on the table fast. I made mine with Canada goose breast, but you could use any goose or duck breast, or even thinly sliced venison loin, rump, or round. The vegetables in this dish remain tender-crisp, while the meat remains moist and succulent due to the marinade. Reduce the amount of pepper if you prefer things a little less spicy. Have everything lined up and ready to go before you start cooking, as this dish comes together quickly!

Ingredients:

For the marinade:

1 medium goose breast (skin on or off)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons soy sauce

For the sauce:

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

¾ cup water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

For the stir fry:

1 bunch of asparagus

½ red pepper, sliced

½ onion, sliced

1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper

4 tablespoons goose/duck fat or vegetable oil

Method:

1 Slice the goose breast thinly against the grain. This is easier if the goose breast is still partially frozen. Add the slices to a bowl and toss in the cornstarch. Add the soy sauce and stir everything together. Let marinate on the counter for 20-30 minutes.

2 In a small bowl, mix together the sauce ingredients. Set aside.

3 Break off the tough ends of the asparagus spears and cut each one into 3 or 4 pieces. Slice the other veggies and prepare everything you’ll need for the stir fry as it comes together very quickly.

4 Heat up ½ of the oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add ½ of the goose and stir fry, tossing and stirring without stopping, for about 2 minutes. Scoop out the goose and transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the other half.

5 Wipe out the wok/skillet (wash if necessary) and add the rest of the oil over medium high heat. Add the vegetables and black pepper and stir fry for 3 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium, add the goose (and any juices). Stir the sauce to re-incorporate the cornstarch and add it in as well.

6 Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the sauce thickens up.

7 Serve immediately with rice or noodles. Enjoy!

About the chef: Adam Berkelmans lives in Eastern Ontario and enjoys hunting, fishing, foraging, and gardening in order to acquire real food, which he uses to create internationally inspired recipes. He is a field contributor to Harvesting Nature. Find him at www.theintrepideater.com, on Facebook as The Intrepid Eater, and on Instagram as @the.intrepid.eater.