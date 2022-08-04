Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – August 4, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

AUG. 11: Adrian Ducks Unlimited, Countryside Inn, Adrian. For more info call Roy Honermann, 507-483-2847.

Aug. 12: Minnesota Deer Hunters Association-McGregor Chapter, 5:00 p.m., McGregor Community Center, McGregor. For more info call Robert Dreger, 612-669-5093.

Aug. 18: West Metro Delta Waterfowl, 5:30 p.m., Shakopee Ballroom, Shakopee. For more info call Eric Noyes, 612-387-1067.

Aug. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

AUG. 20: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 4:30 p.m., Backus Community Center, International Falls. For more info call Michael A. Hoops, 218-391-4003.

AUG. 25: Northwest Minnesota Elk Country Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Ralph Engelstad Arena, Thief River Falls. For more info call Ashley Hitt, 573-321-0109.

Sept. 10: MDHA – Sherburne County Swampbucks Chapter, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., The Buff (Friendly Buffalo), Big Lake. For more info call Larry Gerwing, 763-350-5934.

Sept. 10: Prairie Pothole Conservation Association, 9 a.m., Roger Strand Farm, New London. For more info call Tom Hanson, 320-979-4746.

sept. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Giants Country Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Loon Lake Community Center, Aurora. For more info call Jamie Shermer, 218-390-9369.

Sept. 24: Minnesota Deer Hunters, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, Park Rapids. For more info call Armin Hawkins, 218-732- 5182.

Oct. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Birchdale Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Chris Miller, 218-434-0327.

OCt. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Fillmore County Chapter Banquet, 6:00 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

OCT. 28: Stewartville Pheasant & Habitat 40th Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-923-6823.

Shows

Aug. 12-14, 19-21,: Game Fair, Fri., Sat., Sun. 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Armstrong Ranch Kennels, Anoka. For more information go to www.gamefair.com

Sept. 10-11: Willmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m, Willmar Civic Center, Willmar. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

DEC. 9-11: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, Fri. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 9-12, 2023: La Crosse Sport Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri. 10:00 a.m .- 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. La Crosse Center, La Crosse, Wis. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 16-19, 2023: Duluth Sport Show / Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 25-26, 2023: Mid-Iowa Bassmasters, The 44th Original Fishermen’s Swap Meet, Boat & Outdoor Show, Saturday 9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more info www.midiowabassmasters.com

MARCH 30-APRIL 2, 2023: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Special Events

Aug. 26-28: The Gordon MacQuarrie annual pilgrimage, hosted by the Barnes (Wisconsin) Area Historical Association. Visit the old haunts frequented by the great outdoors writer. See the rivers, trails, duck blinds and more immortalized by MacQuarrie. For more information, visit bahamuseum.org

AUG. 25-Sept. 5: Minnesota State Fair, Fairgrounds Admission 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m on Labor Day, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul.

Sept. 10: 39th Prairie Pothole Day, Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Stoney Ridge Farm, New London.

Education/Seminar

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

Aug. 7: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

SEPT. 10: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.