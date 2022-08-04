Former MDHA Executive Director Craig Engwall accepts new post with BWSR

Staff Report

St. Paul, Minn. — Craig Engwall, who led the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association for the past 7 1/2 years, has accepted a new role at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR). MDHA issued a release Wednesday that Engwall, the groups’ executive director, had resigned to pursue a new conservation opportunity. This morning , BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke announced that Engwall will be joining the state operation as its senior legal and program advisor.

“We are thrilled that Craig is bringing to BWSR his decades of conservation leadership experience from the non-profit sector, the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources,” Jaschke said. “As counsel for BWSR while at the AGO, Craig was instrumental in getting the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and other conservation programs off the ground.”

In his role as senior legal and program advisor, Engwall will provide legal and related policy analysis and develop, promote, and support initiatives for the utilization, conservation, and long-term protection of Minnesota’s water and soil resources.

“I couldn’t be more excited to come to BWSR to be part of the important conservation work that is being accomplished there every day,” Engwall said in a release. “I’m anxious to hit the ground running and join BWSR’s staff, board and partners in improving and protecting Minnesota’s water and soil resources.”

Engwall has previously worked in state government, including roles at the Minnesota attorney general’s office and the DNR. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn., and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

“We greatly appreciate the 7 1/2 years that Craig committed to MDHA as its executive director,” said MDHA President Denis Quarberg. “He helped the organization navigate its way through the pandemic, and our membership is now higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. We wish Craig nothing but the best in his new opportunity.”

MDHA will be accepting applications from potential candidates through August 26, Quarberg said.

“We are a strong organization with a growing membership and a strong chapter system. The type of candidates we are seeking are professionals who have a passion for the future of our natural resources and our hunting heritage, as well as the ability to work with stakeholders and people of diverse interests and perspectives on a wide variety of natural resource issues.

“MDHA’s mission is “’o ensure the preservation and enhancement of wild deer hunting opportunities through habitat, education, advocacy and legislation,’” Quarberg said. “Our next executive director will be a very important component as we focus to protect, enhance, and restore public hunting lands and introduce newcomers to our outdoor heritage of hunting.”

MDHA’s executive director job posting can be found on MDHA’s website.

Engwall will assume his new position at BWSR on August 22.