Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 22, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Berman reports charges were filed against a juvenile from Elizabeth Township for using a gas-powered canoe to intentionally run over a groundhog as it swam in the river. The groundhog was killed in the incident.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports investigating unlawful ATV use in and around State Game Land 26.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports an increase in the Johnstown area in cases where humans were exposed to rabies.

Fayette County Game Warden Bradley Hyde reports an individual has pleaded guilty to having traps set after trapping season closed.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin checked six father/son hunting teams during the youth turkey season. While none of the young hunters harvested a bird, they all said they had an enjoyable morning.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports he cited an Ohio resident for hunting without a valid license on the first day of spring turkey season. A Pennsylvania resident hunter was cited later in the day for failing to tag a turkey he had shot more than an hour and half before he was checked. Both hunters have pleaded guilty.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin attended a UKC youth hunt at Waynesburg Beagle Club. This hunt was open to all youths. Members of the Beagle Club donated their time and dogs. “The youths and I had a good time and learned a lot about the art of beagles pursuing rabbits,” Bonin said.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports an individual pleaded guilty to two charges of riding an ATV on state forest property. The violation was detected and addressed by Warden Greevy and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Lackawanna County Game Warden Benjamin Johnson reports incidents of individuals unlawfully feeding black bears.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports conducting a law-enforcement detail on State Game Land 119 in Luzerne County over the Memorial Day weekend. State Game Wardens from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties participated in the detail to monitor for unlawful activity on the game lands.

Luzerne County Game Warden David Van Solkema reports that state game land shooting ranges are a great asset for the public. “Please pick up after yourselves and make sure to follow the rules and regulations for those ranges so they can be enjoyed for many more years to come,” Van Solkema said.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports a special operation detail was conducted on the Pagnotti property near Centralia, resulting in 21 citations and 28 warnings. The property is enrolled in the Hunter Access program.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that at a recent hearing, an individual received a three-year hunting license revocation for killing a black bear in a baited area, which also was within a safety zone.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating turkeys being hunted through the use of bait.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports encountering successful turkey hunters in the field this year. “I would like to note the positive encounters and congratulate all those practicing safe turkey hunting ethics,” he said.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports lending assistance to State Police and other agencies in the acquisition and destruction of a large amount of illegal drugs.

Luzerne County Game Warden Andrew Macko has a reminder for homeowners. While it is legal to live-trap nuisance wildlife and relocate to state game lands, the trap must be checked every 36 hours. In addition, no poison shall be used to entice/kill the wildlife.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports charges pending against two individuals for vandalism on State Game Land 300.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports recently charging a North Coventry man for shooting a juvenile Canada goose with a pellet gun. He was captured on video taking four or five shots at a group of geese, striking one. He did this in a public park, with a Little League baseball game taking place adjacent to the pond. Fines could exceed $2,000.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson reports investigating the illegal removal of raccoons in Bucks County.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports conducting a law-enforcement detail over Memorial Day weekend to address state game lands abuse. Game wardens from throughout the Southeast Region came to State Game Land 43 in Chester County to assist. Violations encountered included possession of controlled substances, possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages, acquiring unlawful hunting licenses, rifle range use without required permit or hunting licenses, discharging firearms that contained more than six rounds on a rifle range, and trespassing on neighboring private property. One person arrested for controlled substances also was found to be a wanted person and was turned over to the Berks County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding bench warrants.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports the completion of a case where two men from Lancaster County unlawfully took an antlerless deer on the last day of the regular firearms season. The hunters entered a West Vincent Township property that is closed to hunting and conducted a deer drive on which a doe was shot by a hunter who did not possess an antlerless tag. The hunters were contacted by a West Vincent Police officer before they left the scene, based on a complaint from the public. The hunters pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including unlawfully taking the deer, and the hunter who shot the deer was assigned three years of hunting license revocation.

Chester County Game Warden Zachary Salsgiver reports that, while patrolling the State Game Land 43 rifle range in Chester County, he came across a licensed hunter who never took a Hunter-Trapper Education course, which made it unlawful for him to purchase a hunting license.

Dauphin County Game Warden Zach Soles reports investigating an incident where a vehicle drove past the gate at the State Game Land 211 maintenance building. The individual was identified after being seen by two maintenance workers, one of whom took a picture of the plate. It is believed the suspect tried to break into the maintenance building, as well.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports that an individual was charged with illegally taking groundhogs in Harrisburg City.

Delaware County Game Warden Nicholas Visser is investigating an incident in which a deer carcass was cut up and disposed of in garbage bags along the side of the road.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports an individual was warned for camping on State Game Land 156. He was using his vehicle to sleep overnight and staying in the parking area for lengthy periods of time. Numerous warnings were given by other officers who encountered him, but the individual failed to heed them and continued to use the game lands. This prompted several complaints from other game lands users. Compassionate because the individual was homeless, Graham issued the warning and offered solutions for alternate locations to park.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham was assisted by Game Wardens John Veylupek and Zachary Salsgiver and Special Investigator Tyler Kreider in an investigation of a possible deer-poaching incident in Sadsbury Township. There were tire tracks at the spot a witness had seen a deer loaded onto a trailer, and it was here that Kreider’s K-9, Cali, found hair and blood evidence consistent with a whitetail. The investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports charging a Lancaster County resident for shooting multiple Canada geese out of season.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited a horseback rider for riding on closed trails on State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited numerous individuals for unauthorized vehicle use on State Game Land 156.

Lehigh County Game Warden David Furmato reports 10 individuals were unlawfully camping, and in possession of alcohol on state game lands. They were charged for possession of alcohol and warned for camping. All of the individuals pleaded guilty to these charges.

Lehigh and Northampton counties Game Warden Jesse Cunningham reports citing an individual for a safety-zone violation after they were seen shooting at squirrels with a .22 rifle in a residential neighborhood.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports guilty verdicts recently were handed down at district court in a case in which an individual shot a doe from his vehicle with a crossbow in a suburban neighborhood. Through the help of witnesses and the local police, prosecution was successful.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that charges are pending against a Pottsville resident for capturing a raccoon in a live trap, then placing it in a plastic barrel. He then proceeded to blow cigarette smoke into the barrel in an attempt to have the raccoon feel the effects of second-hand smoke. He recorded the event and subsequently posted the video to social media. The raccoon was released unharmed, but charges were filed for unlawful disturbance of wildlife and unlawful taking of game or wildlife.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports a West Penn Township resident recently pleaded guilty to several violations from this past firearms deer season. Guilty pleas were entered for unlawfully taking a 6-point buck, possessing loaded firearms in a vehicle, unlawfully using lights while hunting and violating spotlighting regulations.